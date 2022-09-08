ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Minutes with Industrial Distribution: Mike Franz, ManufacturingPower

ManufacturingPower was founded by Mike Franz after he determined that the manufacturing industry had no way of objectively comparing prices for industrial supplies. That means that manufacturers may be spending far more than they need to on tooling, fasteners, clean room supplies, packaging and much more. It started as a...
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International on Wednesday announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings Inc. for $217 million. Rahi, a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions. The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CATAÑO, Puerto Rico — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of International Sales & Marketing. The transaction represents the 53rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of...
Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” This is the second consecutive year that Accenture has been named a Leader in this report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005190/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” (Photo: Business Wire)
