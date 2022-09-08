ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

A quick phone call for Steelers season tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's no surprise to any Pittsburgh fan that the Steelers are immensely popular in this town.Season ticket waiting lists can sometimes balloon into years-long affairs."My first game was in 1989, it was Week 3. The Minnesota Vikings were playing at Three Rivers Stadium and no one was giving the Steelers a shot. The Steelers came out and beat them. I was really hyped up and excited about it and told my brother I was going to get season tickets," diehard Steelers fan Steve Harlow said, describing his first foray into Steeler Nation.Harlow dialed the Steelers ticket office...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy