ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

High school cross country: Lakeridge shines at Three Rivers League Preview

By Andy Dieckhoff
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6Qer_0hnO3mL700 Luke Loomis, Curran Fogarty and Breckyn Kornachuk led a strong meet for Lakeridge at the Three Rivers League Preview.

The annual Three Rivers League Preview sets the pace for the upcoming cross country season. If this year's races are any indication, the Lakeridge Pacers are set.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Lakeridge won the boys meet behind a strong winning performance from senior Luke Loomis, as well as a second-place finish for sophomore Curran Fogarty. Prior to that, the Pacers took second in the girls meet on the strength of junior Breckyn Kornachuk, who finished third overall.

Loomis leads Lakeridge boys

In the boys meet, Lakeridge won with 35 total points, by far the lowest of the six-team event. Taking second in the team scoring was West Linn (59 points), followed by Tualatin (84), Lake Oswego (91), Tigard (103) and Oregon City (147). Loomis won the race in 16:36.49, more than 30 seconds faster than the time he logged at state last year.

"I think our team is the strongest mentally," said Loomis, "because we really work with each other, really support each other. We're not only teammates, but friends, too. We really like to compete."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hnO3mL700

"That's just the environment that Lakeridge cross country tends to bring," Loomis added of the close-knit nature of the team. "It tends to bring people together. I have friends from all different spectrums, all different venues, but we all come together because of the sport and because of each other."

Besides Loomis and Fogarty, who set a new personal record of 16:56.46 while taking second, Pacer boys had two other runners finish in under 18 minutes. Walker Godfrey (17:36.78) took eighth place, and fellow senior Jack Andrews (17:56.51) finished 11th overall. Two more Lakeridge runners just missed that mark, with freshman Ta Ohr (18:00.05) and senior Alex Torres (18:03.03) taking 13th and 14th place, respectively. Those performances gave the Pacers a clear-cut win over their district foes.

"It hasn't specifically been said, but everyone wants that third district title," Loomis noted. "We're definitely a team to do it. Each [race], we have new people that, if someone falls back, they'll step up no matter what."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBko3_0hnO3mL700

West Linn, meanwhile, got a strong showing from its own crop of seniors. Kogen Brown (17:15.31) placed fourth overall, followed by Sam Sanford, who logged a new PR time of 17:31.72 to take sixth. Fellow seniors Liam Groah (17:48.98) and Tyler Coke (18:04.72) both placed in the top 15, and junior Jack Johnston (18:40.47) rounded out the scoring with a 24th-place finish.

While the teams at Lake Oswego and Oregon City are still behind Lakeridge and West Linn, both schools had some impressive performances at the Three Rivers League XC Preview. Lake Oswego senior Garret Anderson finished seventh overall with a time of 17:34.71, which would be good enough to qualify for state if he repeated that finish at the district tournament. As for the Pioneers, junior Adam White registered a new PR time of 18:30.26 to take 21st place, the best among the Oregon City boys.

Kornachuk keeps up the pace

In the girls meet, things were not so straightforward. Tigard came away with the team win after finishing with four runners in the top eight spots to score 42 points. Lakeridge was next at 52 points, with Lake Oswego placing third at 72. The overall winner of the race, however, was St. Mary's senior Sadie Drucker, who led the Blues to a fourth-place finish (106 points). Rounding out the scoring was West Linn (128), Oregon City (138) and Tualatin (145).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiDkp_0hnO3mL700

Kornachuk logged a time of 19:40.93 to take third overall, despite dealing with some chest tightness during the race. The Lakeridge junior still has some rust to shake off as she looks to dip back under the 18:00 mark for the second time in her high school career.

"I was expecting a little bit better," admitted Kornachuk. "I experienced a chest cramp, and it was a little bit warmer than we were expecting."

For the Pacers, freshman Grace Houlihan also had an outstanding performance. Houlihan placed fifth overall at 19:52.43 — a full minute faster than her first performance at the Ultimook Race on Sept. 3. Junior Olivia Smith (20:39.58), as well as sophomores Sigrid Brakenhielm (20:59.12) and Rachel Fleck (21:03.84) each placed within the top 20.

"They did really good," said Kornachuk of her teammates. "I feel like as soon as I stopped, I could see them all coming right in. It was really cool. We've got a really good lineup this year. I think we did more — and we've got more to come."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp8sl_0hnO3mL700

Lake Oswego also had a pair of top-10 finishers, led by sophomore Sofie Howard, who took sixth overall at 19:58.22 and was the only Laker girl to dip under the 20-minute mark. Noelle Plasse, a sophomore, took 10th overall with her 20:34.63. The other scoring runners for Lake Oswego were sophomore Joelle Thompson (20:49.53), Taylor Sheldon (21:03.44) and Sydney Lim (21:51.11).

Oregon City got a pair of strong performances out of senior Avery Sorenson, who took 14th with a time of 20:56.98, and junior Lydia Dale, who came in at 21:03.81 to place 17th overall. As for West Linn, the top Lion finisher was senior Audrey Jacklyn (21:18.02). She placed 20th in the race, with three more teammates — freshman Kendall Atwood (21:27.32), freshman Violet Gowdy (21:39.94) and sophomore Sabrina Noce (21:44.32) — all finishing between 21st and 25th place.

Up next

For Lake Oswego, Lakeridge and West Linn, the cross country season continues on Friday, Sept. 16, with the Meriwether CC Classic at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro. For Oregon City, the next race is Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Pioneers host the Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philomathnews.com

PHS struggles to finish line in 48-19 loss to 5A foe Rex Putnam

MILWAUKIE — The Philomath High School football team headed north on Friday night to face a Class 5A opponent and piled up more total yards, had a significant advantage in first downs and dominated time of possession. But the Warriors lost the game to Rex Putnam by a score of 48-19. So what gives?
PHILOMATH, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Task force hones in on potential locations for pickleball courts in Lake Oswego

Former Marylhurst campus, Yakama facility on Kruse Way among potential locations for new pickleball courts - barring owner clearance. Those looking for a clear and speedy solution to the city of Lake Oswego's pickleball predicament may be disappointed. During the Pickleball Site Suitability Study Task Force meeting Thursday, Sept. 8,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Education
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
City
Oregon City, OR
Lake Oswego, OR
Education
Clackamas, OR
Sports
City
Clackamas, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Education
City
Tigard, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Grande Ronde names site at Willamette Falls 'Tumwata Village'

The tribes also unveiled conceptual plans for their riverfront property in Oregon CityIn a nod to their ancestral homeland, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde have named their 23-acre property beside Willamette Falls "Tumwata Village." Tumwata was a Native name for the falls. The tribes announced the name and unveiled preliminary plans for the site Sept. 6. "As a name, Tumwata Village represents the Grand Ronde Tribe's connection to the Falls as well as the sacred lands and practices of our ancestors," Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryl Kennedy stated in a news release. "As a place, Tumwata Village...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Stafford Family Fest returns to West Linn Sept. 10

The event showcases farms and businesses from all around the Stafford HamletStafford's Family Fest is more than a fun kickoff to the fall — it's a chance for families and farmers in the Stafford Hamlet to come together and show the surrounding communities what the area has to offer. After canceling the Family Fest in 2020 and 2021 out of caution over COVID-19, the hamlet is bringing back the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fiala Farms. The hamlet first held Family Fest in 2017, and over the next couple of years the event...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
West Linn Tidings

Elementary school teacher enters West Linn City Council race

Jeff Bunte joins five other men in race for two seats, and says he'll focus on public safetyCorbett Elementary School teacher Jeff Bunte entered the race for two open seats on the West Linn City Council this week. Bunte joins five other men seeking a spot on the council: incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, Leo Groner, Scott Erwin, Tanner Woody and Keith Morris. Bunte, who said he has lived in West Linn for about a year and a half, noted he had no local government or community involvement experience other than with the homeowner's association for his former condo in...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Climbing gym opens in Gresham

Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Pacers#City High#Highschoolsports#Lakeridge#Spe
pdxmonthly.com

Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Oregon City News

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego Fire Department responds to home blaze

Fire Chief Don Johnson also addresses potential for ripe fire conditions Friday and Saturday. The Lake Oswego Fire Department responded to a blaze Friday morning at a home along the 3000 block of Lakeview Boulevard and extinguished it relatively quickly. Fire Chief Don Johnson said the blaze appeared to have...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
262
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy