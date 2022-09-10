ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen’s death thrusts Liz Truss into heart of momentous national event just two days after becoming PM

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3u5J_0hnO36Xy00

Little more than 48 hours after her arrival at 10 Downing Street, the death of the Queen has thrust Liz Truss into the heart of a momentous national event almost before she has had time to find her feet as prime minister.

Ms Truss has the task of representing the nation as it pays its respects to its longest-serving monarch, while offering reassurance of continuity and stability at this moment of change.

At the same time, her position as head of Her Majesty’s government – obtained so recently – will be thrust temporarily out of the spotlight as all eyes turn to the transition to a new head of state.

For a 10-day period of official mourning, Parliament will adjourn and – while the day-to-day functioning of official bodies goes on – there will be no ministerial speeches, no government announcements, no photo-opportunities or interviews.

Ms Truss’s statement from Downing Street shortly after the announcement of the monarch’s death is expected to be the last we see of her until after the Queen’s funeral, other than appearances in ceremonial events.

That address will doubtless help to form the view which the nation holds of its new prime minister, in a way which she cannot have foreseen as she prepared to introduce herself to the country in her new role.

Most troublingly for the PM from a political point of view, the period of mourning threatens to derail plans for an emergency budget before the end of September, at which chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was expected to set out details of her flagship tax cuts.

In many ways, Ms Truss’s position is comparable to that of Tony Blair , who had been in office for just four months when the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, played a huge role in cementing his image in the public eye.

In his first public reaction to the princess’s death, a visibly drawn Blair speaking with emotion in a rain-soaked churchyard in his Sedgefield constituency caught the mood of many Britons.

Some shuddered at his phrase-making, but many felt their own thoughts had been echoed in his words: "She was the People’s Princess and that is how she will stay, how she will remain in our hearts and our memories for ever."

Over the following days, it often seemed that it was Blair rather than the Royal Family who was leading the nation’s response.

And he famously earned the displeasure of the Queen by persuading her that she must leave her Balmoral hideaway in Scotland and return to London as a visible expression of her family’s participation in national grief.

Of course, by this point Blair was already a known figure to the vast bulk of Britons, after three years as opposition leader and a historic general election victory earlier in the year.

By contrast, Ms Truss’s statement outside the door of Downing Street will be her first high-profile exposure to many voters who paid little attention to this summer’s Tory leadership election and were uncertain what they thought of her when she went to Balmoral on Tuesday to be invited by Elizabeth II to be her 15th prime minister.

The opinions they form of her performance could colour their views of her as a national leader for years to come, and her choice of words will have been considered in agonising detail by her team of advisers in the short time they had to prepare.

They will have had little precedent to drawn on. The Queen’s great longevity means that the last prime minister called upon to speak about a monarch’s death was Sir Winston Churchill in 1952.

In an address broadcast on all BBC channels – mostly radio in those days – the wartime premier hailed George VI as “greatly loved by all his peoples (and) respected as a man and a Prince far beyond the many realms over which he reigned”.

In a comment which may strike a chord today with many contemplating the passing of George’s daughter Elizabeth II, Churchill said that the king’s death had “struck a deep and solemn note in our lives which has resounded far and wide… stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands, and made countless millions of human beings pause and look around them”.

He paid tribute to George for “the simple dignity of his life, his manly virtues, his sense of duty… his gay charm and happy nature, his example as husband and father in his own family circle, his courage in peace or war”.

But he also looked to the future, comparing the 25-year-old new sovereign to her “magnificent” namesake Elizabeth I.

“Famous have been the reigns of our Queens,” said Churchill. “Some of the greatest periods in our history have unfolded under their sceptre.

“I, whose youth was passed in the august, unchallenged and tranquil glories of the Victorian Era, may well feel a thrill in invoking, once more, the prayer and the Anthem, God Save The Queen!

Her arrival in Downing Street on Tuesday makes Liz Truss the last prime minister of the second Elizabethan age and the first of the new Carlian era. The success of her premiership may depend in part on her relationship with the new King Charles III.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
George Vi
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Leadership Election#Uk#Parliament
Insider

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday. Her coffin flew from Scotland to London on Tuesday. Mourners will be able to pay their respects beginning on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on Thursday, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...
U.K.
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan praised for holding hands after Queen’s service as other royals stoic in grief

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have held hands while exiting a Westminster Hall service for Queen Elizabeth II, a public display that stood out among other stoic members of the royal family.On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family at the ceremonial event honouring the Queen, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.Following the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands while exiting the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate.The display of support and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’

After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
U.K.
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy