Naples author can relate to suffering from a debilitating disease and struggling to find fulfillment in life — she’s lived it

WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman accused of defrauding business after two Botox injections
A woman who got Botox injections defrauded a cosmetic surgery center in the City of Naples for the second time on Thursday. According to the Naples Police Department, Collier County resident Exojaine Balbosa, 44, got Botox on Aug. 24. She paid for the injections with stolen credit card information from a victim living in a different state.
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
wengradio.com
Body Seen Hanging From Punta Gorda Bridge Possible Suicide
PUNTA GORDA – A possible suicide is blamed for the closing to the UA 41 southbound bridge this morning. Drivers reported seeing a body hanging from the northbound side of the bridge at about 7 a.m. She said a witness in a vehicle called in the sighting around 7...
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
horseandrider.com
First Equine WNV Case of 2022 in Florida
On Aug. 31, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 2-year-old Quarter Horse stallion in Collier County positive for West Nile virus. He presented with anorexia, reduced menace response (blink response), yawning, head-pressing, circling, hyperexcitability, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 21. He was unvaccinated and is now deceased. This is the first equine West Nile virus case in Florida in 2022.
usf.edu
$250,000 grant to help Naples center expand behavioral health services to families
He Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has awarded David Lawrence Centers in Naples a $250,000 grant to expand behavioral health access to children and families. The David Lawrence Centers is Collier County’s only comprehensive, nonprofit behavioral health provider. The goal of the funding is to expand access to behavioral...
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
WINKNEWS.com
British pub in Bonita Springs honoring and grieving Queen Elizabeth II
People will do what they need to when someone they know, love, or appreciates passes away. And that’s exactly what the owner of a pub in Bonita Springs is doing after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Ann Nabbs is one of those who will take time to grieve...
9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida
How the Southwest Florida community is remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years later.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
WINKNEWS.com
Stolen Walmart chicken tenders leads to drug arrest for Collier man
A 39-year-old man was arrested after Collier deputies say he stole chicken tenders from Walmart and ate them before he left the store. Robert Joseph Malenchek was deterred by a store associate from stealing a speaker, but he made away with the chicken, according to an arrest report. The theft...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail is refusing to take inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Lee County Jail is refusing to take more inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The jail issued a memo to police departments saying it’s still operating under COVID-19 restrictions. That means they will take suspects accused of violent felonies and DUIs. A police officer who doesn’t want to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida family members sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Three LaBelle men were sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Michael Lee Faz was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison. Abel Deleon, 45, was sentenced to seven years and eight months imprisonment and 63-year-old Genaro Deleon Jr. was sentenced to five years and 10 months.
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect in Golden Gate Estates homicide could walk free after cooperating with deputies
Juan Rodriguez is being released from jail after one person died and another was hurt in a shooting in Golden Gate Estates. Second Degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a dwelling were the charges that Rodriguez was being held on. However, on Tuesday afternoon a...
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
WINKNEWS.com
The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
