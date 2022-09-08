According to a study published in Cancer Causes & Control, it is unknown if antidepressants impact outcomes in prostate cancer survivors. Thus, Reina Haque and colleagues sought to identify associations between antidepressant use and recurrence in prostate cancer survivors with comorbid depressive disorders. The researchers ultimately concluded that untreated depressive disorders could be associated with an increased risk of cancer recurrence in patients with prostate cancer.

