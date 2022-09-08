Read full article on original website
Related
docwirenews.com
Risk of Neurologic and Psychiatric Disorders Remains Elevated Two Years Post-Covid
According to a retrospective study published in Lancet Psychiatry, the risk of neurologic and psychiatric symptoms remains elevated in adults up to two years after COVID infection compared to people with other respiratory symptoms. The research by Paul Harrison, FRCPsych, of the University of Oxford in England, and colleagues identified...
docwirenews.com
Dr. Byron Crowe, Solera Health: Offering Hypertension Management Solutions
Solera Health, a leading platform for connecting people to personalized health solutions, recently partnered with DarioHealth, a digital therapeutics company focused on optimizing the management of chronic conditions via its user-centric platform. Together, Solera and Dario are offering turnkey, state-of-the-art solutions for treating hypertension, which is arguably the biggest health problem plaguing Americans.
docwirenews.com
Enzalutamide Plus Androgen Deprivation Therapy in mCRPC
Researchers evaluated the immune effects of enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer on androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Presenting at the EMSO Congress 2022, lead author Ravi Madan reported that enzalutamide with ADT was associated with increased natural killer cells (NK) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). The study also found that reduced interleukin (IL)-8 levels were associated with improved time to progression (TTP).
docwirenews.com
Antidepressant Use Affects Recurrence in PCa Survivors
According to a study published in Cancer Causes & Control, it is unknown if antidepressants impact outcomes in prostate cancer survivors. Thus, Reina Haque and colleagues sought to identify associations between antidepressant use and recurrence in prostate cancer survivors with comorbid depressive disorders. The researchers ultimately concluded that untreated depressive disorders could be associated with an increased risk of cancer recurrence in patients with prostate cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
docwirenews.com
Study: Black Women Heavily Concentrated in Dangerous, Low-Wage Healthcare Jobs
Black women in the US workforce are more represented in the healthcare industry than any other racial group. However, according to a study published in Health Affairs, they are disproportionately concentrated in some of the most dangerous and lowest paying jobs. Despite all efforts by leading hospitals, healthcare companies, and...
Comments / 0