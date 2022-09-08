ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Byron Crowe, Solera Health: Offering Hypertension Management Solutions

Solera Health, a leading platform for connecting people to personalized health solutions, recently partnered with DarioHealth, a digital therapeutics company focused on optimizing the management of chronic conditions via its user-centric platform. Together, Solera and Dario are offering turnkey, state-of-the-art solutions for treating hypertension, which is arguably the biggest health problem plaguing Americans.
Enzalutamide Plus Androgen Deprivation Therapy in mCRPC

Researchers evaluated the immune effects of enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer on androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Presenting at the EMSO Congress 2022, lead author Ravi Madan reported that enzalutamide with ADT was associated with increased natural killer cells (NK) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). The study also found that reduced interleukin (IL)-8 levels were associated with improved time to progression (TTP).
Antidepressant Use Affects Recurrence in PCa Survivors

According to a study published in Cancer Causes & Control, it is unknown if antidepressants impact outcomes in prostate cancer survivors. Thus, Reina Haque and colleagues sought to identify associations between antidepressant use and recurrence in prostate cancer survivors with comorbid depressive disorders. The researchers ultimately concluded that untreated depressive disorders could be associated with an increased risk of cancer recurrence in patients with prostate cancer.
