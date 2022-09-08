Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
COCC Plans Madras Expansion
MADRAS, OR -- Central Oregon Community College plans to more than double the size of its Madras campus over the next two years. Campus Director Jeremy Green says the new 15,000-square foot facility will bring new education, training and childcare programs to Jefferson County. "Not wanting to say ‘what can COCC do for Madras,’ but really, ‘what does the community need and how can COCC help meet those needs’ has been our approach," Green tells KBND News, "And this is what we’re doing: early childhood education, health careers and partnering up with the Children’s Learning Center to bring roughly 100 new childcare slots to the community of Madras."
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
kbnd.com
Prineville Reservoir Decreases Flow Releases Starting Wednesday
PRINEVILLE, OR -- The already low levels at Prineville Reservoir will drop even more on Wednesday due to less demand for seasonal irrigation. Peter Cooper, a Civil Engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation tells KBND News, “The main change the public is going to see is lower river flows below Prineville reservoir. We will be decreasing our diversions from the reservoir at the same time irrigations diversions will be decreasing their diversions down stream.”
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
nbc16.com
GO NOW: increased evacuation for Deschutes County
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuation levels have been updated for Deschutes County due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include:
KTVZ
Air quality getting worse; advisory until at least Monday
Over the last 24 hours, every area in Central Oregon has seen the air quality worsen. La Pine and Sunriver are in the hazardous range as of Sunday evening, Sisters behind that in the very unhealthy category, Bend's air was considered unhealthy, and the rest of the region was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. We're in a DEQ Air Quality Advisory until at least Monday.
Prineville man knows about a second chance for those behind bars
Tom Anderson has seen how a prison ministry initiative helps hardened criminals break the cycle of incarceration Tom Anderson believes in second chances. The Prineville resident has seen firsthand how a prison ministry initiative helps former bank robbers, gang members and other hardened criminals break the cycle of incarceration. "They're learning about the Bible," he said, "what that teaches them, how that can help them with their lives." Anderson is one of thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses across the nation who have participated in this form of volunteer work. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson led group Bible discussions...
kbnd.com
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race
TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday
A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek evacuation update: Level 2 for some areas around Twin Lakes
UPDATE: The area around South and North Twin Lakes west of Forest Road 4262 including Twin Lakes Lodge, Gull Point Campground, North Wickiup Campground and Sheep Bridge Campground have all been placed on Level 2 evacuation status. The Cedar Creek Fire that began some five weeks ago near Waldo Lake...
Bend gunman kept guns under bed, published disturbing rants before shooting, search warrant reveals
The 20-year-old man accused of gunning down two people during a rampage in Bend last month sent suicidal text messages to a friend shortly before the mass shooting began, newly released records reveal. Ethan B. Miller’s friend, whose name has been redacted by authorities, rushed to the Fox Hollow Apartments...
kbnd.com
Bend Remains On Top in Latest Volleyball Coaches Poll
The latest coaches polls were released for high school volleyball over the weekend and the Bend Lava Bears spend their second week at the top of the list in the 5A. Summit is ranked 8th and Ridgeview placed 10th. In the 4A classification, Crook County is ranked 7th, and Sisters...
Letter from the Editor: Public deserves the whole truth about Bend hero’s past
When reporters write obituaries about prominent people, a sensitive question sometimes comes up: What do you do with a past disgrace in an otherwise exemplary life?. Think, for instance, of a longtime politician who left office after a drunken-driving arrest. Do you mention it in the obituary or not? Is it in the lead sentence or toward the end?
Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town
A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Seven Puppies Rescued From Drowning
BEND, OR -- A local rescue organization says seven puppies saved from drowning are now thriving after their original owner tried to toss them into a canal. Jaymie Friesner says a passerby brought them all to Street Dog Hero in July. Friesner's family took all seven dogs home at first, "We were bottle feeding them about every three hours. On top of that, you have to do everything mom does; clean them up, stimulate them to go to the bathroom, keep them warm."
