Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 'Lil Chucky' sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Charles Smith. Smith is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. He is known by his alias of "Lil Chucky." U.S. Marshals say he has a history of violence – dating back a decade.
kfgo.com
MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring
STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
wiproud.com
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
Fox11online.com
Missouri man accused of killing Shawano County brothers headed to trial on federal charges
KANSAS CITY (WLUK) – Garland Nelson’s trial on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them, is set to begin Sept. 26. Nelson is charged in Missouri state court for allegedly killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Fraud Trial Set For Missouri Man Accused Of Killing Two Wisconsin Brothers
(Kansas City, MO) — The federal fraud trial for the Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been set for September 26th. Garland Nelson is charged with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His state trial for the murders of Bonduel brothers Nick and Justin Diemel will come later. A federal grand jury indicted Nelson last May, accusing him of killing the brothers to cover up his 215-thousand-dollar cattle fraud scheme.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
Indiana softball coach faces 30 years in prison for molesting girl
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway
This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case. Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.
Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate
Wisconsin sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail on Labor Day, according to a release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Comments / 0