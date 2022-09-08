Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced
One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
wiproud.com
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 53, just north of State Road 35 and the Highway 53 South interchange on Sunday afternoon. La Crosse’s emergency dispatch was notified just after 4 p.m, according to a news release from the Holmen Police Department. Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene,...
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
wizmnews.com
Trespasser caught after intruding at Onalaska house, a accused of stalking
A family in Onalaska found a stranger outside their house last week, after he apparently had let himself in through a basement door. Police believe the intruder entered the County Road ZM house at least three times Friday. Zachary Peek of Onalaska faces charges of stalking and trespassing at the...
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Crawford Co. officials identify suspect in power tool, construction equipment thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Crawford County have identified a man suspected of stealing multiple items worth thousands of dollars and also trafficking methamphetamine over the course of the past several months. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect, 27-year-old Jake Groom, faces up to 20 felony...
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
