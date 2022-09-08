One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO