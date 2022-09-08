ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

cwbradio.com

One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced

One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

KIMT

Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI
Onalaska, WI
Onalaska, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Black River Falls man found dead

UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead. BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety. He is a Native American...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 53, just north of State Road 35 and the Highway 53 South interchange on Sunday afternoon. La Crosse’s emergency dispatch was notified just after 4 p.m, according to a news release from the Holmen Police Department. Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene,...
HOLMEN, WI
KROC News

Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
ARCADIA, WI

