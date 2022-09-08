ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Trump advisor Bannon charged with fraud in New York

By Nicolas Revise and Alex Kent, David Dee Delgado
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9qcH_0hnNF9ah00
Steve Bannon, a popular ideologue who was closely involved in Donald Trump's rise to the American presidency, turned himself in to faces charges of fraud in New York /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon was charged with fraud Thursday over a scheme that misappropriated millions of dollars donated for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Bannon, 68, a far-right ideologue who was closely involved in Trump's rise to the American presidency, turned himself in earlier in the day to face the charges in New York.

Standing outside the Manhattan prosecutor's office, he accused the judiciary of "persecuting" him.

Bannon and a nonprofit organization called We Build The Wall were charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud over what prosecutors said was a year-long fundraising scheme that netted more than $15 million from donors based on false promises.

"It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he announced the charges at a news conference.

Federal fraud charges were brought against Bannon in 2020 over the same allegations, but he was pardoned by Trump before he could be brought to trial.

Building a wall along the US-Mexico border was a key campaign promise by Trump in his run for the presidency in 2016.

"There cannot be one set of rules for everyday people and another for the wealthy and powerful -- we all must play by the same rules and must obey the law," said Letitia James, New York's state attorney general.

"Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends."

- 'Never shut me up' -

CNN cited Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello as saying the former advisor would plead not guilty.

Walking handcuffed through the corridor into the courtroom, Bannon vowed that "they will never shut me up."

"They'll have to kill me first."

That mood echoed a statement he released Tuesday, in which he denounced "bogus lawsuits" against him 60 days before the November 8 midterm legislative elections.

He blasted "an armed partisan politicization of the criminal justice system."

The criminal indictment comes six weeks after Bannon was convicted in a federal court in Washington of obstructing the investigative powers of Congress.

He had refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.

Even after leaving the White House in August 2017, Bannon had remained close to Trump, speaking with him the day before the Capitol riot.

Trump is himself at the center of multiple probes, including an investigation in New York into his business practices, legal scrutiny over his efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election, and in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The FBI is also investigating Trump's handling of classified materials, following a raid on his Florida home.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
HuffPost

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Fbi#Fraud#American
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

AFP

83K+
Followers
33K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy