Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Central Minnesota’s Ultimate Dining Guide For Take Out & Delivery Options

Getting hungry? Seems like food is always on the top of my list. Deciding where to go is the hard part. Well, have no fear. I've got a list of all of the restaurants in central Minnesota that I could find that either deliver food or offer take-out options. Take a look at our list, and if something is missing, please email me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and I'll add your favorite locations. Happy Eating!
103.7 THE LOON

Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
103.7 THE LOON

7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day

When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
103.7 THE LOON

Summer Weather Recap for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
103.7 THE LOON

Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far

The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
103.7 THE LOON

The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud

I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.
103.7 THE LOON

MinnesotaCare Premiums Reduced Through 2025

ST. PAUL -- Almost 100,000 Minnesotans will continue to save money on their health insurance premiums through the end of 2025. Due to the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Biden, Minnesota Care premiums will remain at reduced levels for the next three years. Minnesota Care helps Minnesotans...
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
103.7 THE LOON

Additions Planned for Former O’Hara’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the former O'Hara's building in north St. Cloud wants to add some space. On Tuesday Nasir Khan on behalf of Global Center LLC will ask the St. Cloud Planning Commission to amend the Planned Unit Development for the building to allow additions to the north, east, and south sides. The additions will add about 2,150 square feet of new retail space and a 750 square foot restaurant space.
103.7 THE LOON

Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?

Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

