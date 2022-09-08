ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen

Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg aimed at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after stunning Leopardstown victory

Luxembourg is back in the big time after winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7/2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's best racehorses through the years

Horseracing was an active passion of Her Majesty The Queen and she enjoyed great success throughout the years, winning every Classic except the Derby at Epsom. She had a lifelong association with the sport and was a regular at Royal Ascot each June, where she enjoyed victory with the likes of Phantom Gold in 1995 and a famous Gold Cup triumph with Estimate in 2013.
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day

The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
