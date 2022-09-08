Read full article on original website
SkySports
St Leger: Racing on Saturday cancelled with Doncaster to host nine races on Sunday including Classic
British racing on Saturday, September 10 has been cancelled as an ongoing mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with the St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of a nine-race card. All fixtures in British racing will return on Sunday, with the exception...
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SkySports
Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg aimed at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after stunning Leopardstown victory
Luxembourg is back in the big time after winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7/2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II: Trainers who enjoyed racing success with royal runners recall their memories of The Queen
Some of the biggest names in horseracing have come together to share their personal tributes to and memories of Queen Elizabeth II. As one of the most prominent British owner-breeders of thoroughbred horses, The Queen enjoyed many high-profile successes over the years with a wide range of trainers and jockeys.
U.K.・
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's best racehorses through the years
Horseracing was an active passion of Her Majesty The Queen and she enjoyed great success throughout the years, winning every Classic except the Derby at Epsom. She had a lifelong association with the sport and was a regular at Royal Ascot each June, where she enjoyed victory with the likes of Phantom Gold in 1995 and a famous Gold Cup triumph with Estimate in 2013.
U.K.・
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester produce second-half comeback to beat Wasps; Sale off to winning start
After missing out on a place in the play-offs last season by two points, the home side looked way off that form as Wasps surged 21 points clear before the break. Tries from fly-half Charlie Atkinson, back row Brad Shields and centre Burger Odendall and three conversions from Atkinson put Wasps in the driving seat.
SkySports
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
SkySports
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day
The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
GOLF・
