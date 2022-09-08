ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV

A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac

CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
CADILLAC, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

