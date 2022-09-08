ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Better rain chances to the east…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
apr.org

The history of Mobile--underfoot!

The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
MOBILE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings

When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
MOBILE, AL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Top Fun Things to Do in Dauphin Island (AL)

Dauphin Island is located on the southern side of Mobile Bay in Mobile County, on a barrier island in the state of Alabama, United States. It is a small town officially incorporated in 1988, with a population of 1,778 during the 2020 census. The town was named after the great-grandson...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
Mark Foley
The Daily South

The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs

When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Isley Brothers to headline Mobile concert ahead of Gulf Coast Classic

The legendary Isley Brothers will headline an HBCU Fall Fest planned for Mobile in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Challenge football game this November. The Gulf Coast Challenge will bring the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers onto the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a game with a 4 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Nov. 11 Fall Fest concert featuring The Isley Brothers and Tank, which is presented by the GCC, the Mobile Sports Authority, Mobile County and the city of Mobile, tops a week of events preceding the game.
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Here’s how to find your next furry friend at these upcoming Mobile adoption events

They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Searching for a new Furry Friend? Look No Further! If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your furry family and in the Mobile area, we have the perfect place for you. Read on to find out more about upcoming adoption events with Baldwin County Animal Shelter, along with a “paw-ful” lot of information on how you can help out.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile

An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bellens Soap Company to host soapmaking parties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bellens Soap Company hosts both public and private parties for soapmaking and bath bombs. Private Parties can be booked on their website. Bath Bomb Party on September 17; Girls Night Soapmaking Party on September 24. Halloween Soapmaking Party for Adults on October 15 and a Kids Halloween...
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
MOBILE, AL

