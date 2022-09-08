Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Better rain chances to the east…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings
When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
Backers: New Fairhope pier restaurant is keystone of a bigger vision
When The Blind Tiger opens on Fairhope’s municipal pier next year, backers say, it’ll bring much more than the chance to eat a burger or sip a bushwacker with a prime view of a Mobile Bay sunset. Brent Barkin, a Fairhope resident who’s a partner in the project,...
WALA-TV FOX10
17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Top Fun Things to Do in Dauphin Island (AL)
Dauphin Island is located on the southern side of Mobile Bay in Mobile County, on a barrier island in the state of Alabama, United States. It is a small town officially incorporated in 1988, with a population of 1,778 during the 2020 census. The town was named after the great-grandson...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
Isley Brothers to headline Mobile concert ahead of Gulf Coast Classic
The legendary Isley Brothers will headline an HBCU Fall Fest planned for Mobile in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Challenge football game this November. The Gulf Coast Challenge will bring the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers onto the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a game with a 4 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Nov. 11 Fall Fest concert featuring The Isley Brothers and Tank, which is presented by the GCC, the Mobile Sports Authority, Mobile County and the city of Mobile, tops a week of events preceding the game.
thebamabuzz.com
Here’s how to find your next furry friend at these upcoming Mobile adoption events
They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Searching for a new Furry Friend? Look No Further! If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your furry family and in the Mobile area, we have the perfect place for you. Read on to find out more about upcoming adoption events with Baldwin County Animal Shelter, along with a “paw-ful” lot of information on how you can help out.
Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile
An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
Flights to Alabama beaches? Gulf Shores eyes March 1, 2023, opening for ‘interim’ airport terminal
Alabama’s beaches will have an “interim” airport available for commercial flights by March 1, 2023, the airport authority announced Wednesday. A big question looms: Which carrier will be offering flights, and to where?. “It’s a wild state of affairs right now but the biggest growth (for commercial...
Broker says Baldwin Co. real estate sales slowing, still strong
GULF SHORES. Ala. (WKRG) — Seeing more ‘For Sale’ signs in front of houses around Baldwin County? A telling sign that real estate sales are slowing down. Kevin Corcoran is the broker of Remax of Gulf Shores. He said that this is the slowest it has been in a while. “We study the market every […]
WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Bellens Soap Company to host soapmaking parties
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bellens Soap Company hosts both public and private parties for soapmaking and bath bombs. Private Parties can be booked on their website. Bath Bomb Party on September 17; Girls Night Soapmaking Party on September 24. Halloween Soapmaking Party for Adults on October 15 and a Kids Halloween...
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 0