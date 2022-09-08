ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

RailRiders rappel past Bulls, 14-2

Durham, N.C. — Bulls right fielder Luke Raley ripped two hits, including a home run, and shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed two knocks, however RailRiders left fielder Chris Owings smashed two longballs and drove in five runs in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 14-2 victory over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss combined with Jacksonville’s victory over Iowa narrows Durham’s lead to one and a half games in the International League East Division standings.
DURHAM, NC
Doeren's name has come up at Nebraska. Here's what NC State's head coach had to say about it.

Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost after Saturday's home loss to Georgia Southern, starting its coaching search and the rumor mill early. NC State coach Dave Doeren has been included on several lists published by media members as a potential candidate for the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten. ESPN's Pete Thamel had Doeren listed as a potential candidate, as did the Omaha World-Herald.
LINCOLN, NE
No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County

Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time

Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RALEIGH, NC
Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills

Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Durham police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that left 1 dead and 3 others injured. Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55. When they arrived, they found three adult...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
