RailRiders rappel past Bulls, 14-2
Durham, N.C. — Bulls right fielder Luke Raley ripped two hits, including a home run, and shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed two knocks, however RailRiders left fielder Chris Owings smashed two longballs and drove in five runs in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 14-2 victory over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss combined with Jacksonville’s victory over Iowa narrows Durham’s lead to one and a half games in the International League East Division standings.
Chatham County’s 9 x 9 x 9 summer: $9 billion in investment, 9,000 jobs
PITTSBORO – Wolfspeed’s announcement on Friday that the Durham company would build a $5 million semiconductor plant in Chatham County and create more than 1,800 jobs took on an almost victorious election campaign atmosphere complete with campaign buttons. But these colorful pins weren’t about Democrats or Republicans.
Doeren's name has come up at Nebraska. Here's what NC State's head coach had to say about it.
Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost after Saturday's home loss to Georgia Southern, starting its coaching search and the rumor mill early. NC State coach Dave Doeren has been included on several lists published by media members as a potential candidate for the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten. ESPN's Pete Thamel had Doeren listed as a potential candidate, as did the Omaha World-Herald.
Roller coaster in NC mountains adds adventure climbing course
Banner Elk, N.C. — A popular roller coaster in North Carolina's mountains has added a new climbing attraction. The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk now features a climbing adventure course so guests can explore, swing and dangle among the trees. The Wilderness Run Adventure Course opened in...
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County
Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills
Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
QueenBurger opening brick-and-mortar space this week
Durham, N.C. — QueenBurger will open its first brick-and-mortar space in American Tobacco Campus on Thursday, owners announced. The space at 359 Blackwell St., directly adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, will include a 15-foot cocktail bar and an open-air setting. A colorful mural and upbeat atmosphere are meant to create an "all are welcome" setting.
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
Chase involving stolen car reaches speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached up to 100 miles per hour on Friday night. State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Garner and went to Raleigh. The stolen car's driver also side-swiped two other cars near Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street in Raleigh, according to SHP.
NC family turns abandoned farm into healthy food haven
SANFORD, N.C. — While some can only dream of swapping their weekly grocery trip for growing their own food, Alexandria and David Rye made it their reality about two years ago when they purchased an abandoned horse farm in Sanford. They bought the eight-acre property in pursuit of better-quality...
E-bicycle rider struck, killed on US 301 in Johnston County
Four Oaks, N.C. — A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on a dark stretch of U.S. Highway 301, north of Four Oaks. The chief of police confirmed the e-cyclist was struck...
Car overturns in overnight Raleigh crash that sends 3 people to the hospital
A two-car collision in Raleigh sent three people to the hospital overnight. The crash happened on Skycrest Drive near Hill Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The WRAL Breaking News tracker arrived to find both damaged vehicles still at the scene – one of them upside down. Police...
Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant
Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
Woman hit by car on Capital Boulevard, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured from being hit by a car in Raleigh on Friday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard. Three lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed as police investigated the crash. Additional details were not released.
Durham police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that left 1 dead and 3 others injured. Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55. When they arrived, they found three adult...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Hundreds of Fort Bragg military families benefit from food distribution drive-thru
As part of a nationwide effort to alleviate hunger among active military and veterans, around 800 military families near Fort Bragg received food this weekend as part of a drive-thru event at Manna Church in Fayetteville. "The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has once again taken a stand against hunger...
Smarter health: Startup gives doctors ‘intelligent’ social tool to educate patients
RALEIGH – Influencers on TikTok and Instagram are quick to dish out advice on just about anything, including health and wellness. But they aren’t always sharing accurate information, say experts. Opinions are often presented as facts, which is “potentially harmful.”. That’s where Social Cascade comes in. This...
