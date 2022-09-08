ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Russian military's stunning collapse in eastern Ukraine is injecting optimism into markets, analysts say

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia is sending stocks higher on optimism that the war could find an end sooner than previously thought, according to analysts. Earlier this month, Ukraine launched attacks in the southern and eastern parts of the country, and some on Wall Street noted last week that earlier gains coincided with a rally in the stock market.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces swept deeper into territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday and joyful residents returned to former frontline villages, while Moscow's shells rained down on Kharkiv, setting off fires across the region's main city. read more.
POLITICS
NPR

Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers

President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The leader of China, Xi Jinping, is preparing to make his first trip out of his...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv

Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia.Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with Kyiv claiming its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in the area.As the seven-month-long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Russian forces responded by attacking power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities...
POLITICS
NPR

Politics chat: State courts v. legislatures on election laws; Same-sex marriage bill

We take a look at the battle between state courts and legislatures on who sets election rules, as well as the pending Senate vote on a same-sex marriage bill. The midterm elections are more than two months away, but the groundwork is already being laid for a fight on virtually every aspect of the elections, from redistricting to who gets to vote and more. We're joined by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vasily Nebenzya
NPR

Trump and the Justice Department have submitted picks for a special master. Now what?

The Justice Department is trying to stop the appointment of a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago that former President Donald Trump may have a right to keep private. But while its appeal is pending, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers each have had to propose two people to serve as the independent reviewer. Judge Aileen Cannon will make that final decision. Here to explain the selection process, we have with us former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg.
POTUS
NPR

How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts

President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work

Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department laid bare significant differences over who should serve as an independent special master to review materials collected during the Aug. 8 court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago club that turned up highly classified documents. They also split over how the special master...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Canadian#Abortion Law#Foreign Policy#Abortion Issues#Russians#Ukrainians#U N#Security Council#Npr
NPR

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire

As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
Country
Russia
NPR

Brazil's presidential election will determine the fate of deforestation in the Amazon

NPR's Ayesha Rasco talks to journalist Gustavo Faleiros about the deforestation of the Amazon and how the results of Brazil's presidential election could affect it. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed. But there's a presidential election in October and leading the polls is former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who says he will fight deforestation, and now activists say they fear loggers, ranchers and miners are racing to illegally clear new sections of forests before Lula could take office. Joining us from Sao Paulo to discuss is Gustavo Faleiros, a journalist with the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Investigations Network. Welcome to the program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Teenage Afghan girls are defying the Taliban with a secret book club

In a secret book club, teenage Afghan girls find solace in "The Diary of A Young Girl," by Anne Frank, as the Taliban bans them attending school and curbs their rights. In the year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, they have tried to restrict the education and curiosity of girls. They've banned girls from high school and told them to cover up and stay home. But in one secret book club in Kabul, Afghan girls have connected to another girl, from another time and place, who was forced to live her own life in secret. NPR's Diaa Hadid has the story.
KIDS
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.K.
NPR

New documentary 'Riotsville' digs into police militarization in America

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sierra Pettengill about her documentary "Riotsville, USA," which digs into police militarization in America. At the start of the new archival documentary "Riotsville U.S.A.," soldiers march in lockstep down a colorful American city street - past a liquor store, a pawn shop, an appliance center. And a helicopter buzzes overhead.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy