Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Does High Blood Pressure Really Cause Headaches?
You may wonder if high blood pressure could be the cause of your headaches. Discover what the experts have to say on the subject.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Having High Blood Pressure Make You Tired?
High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood pumped throughout your arteries is too strong. Can this cause fatigue? Here's what to know.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Women with obesity and diabetes more like to have child with ADHD, study shows
WTAJ - A new study completed by the Endocrine Society shows women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to have a child with ADHD. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD has been linked to children born from women who have diabetes and obesity. The study only found that this is associated with women who gain excessive weight during pregnancy.
physiciansweekly.com
Excitatory noninvasive brain stimulation interventions improved negative symptoms in schizophrenia
1. Excitatory Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Intervention (NIBS) protocols over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex were associated with significantly large improvements in the severity of negative symptoms. 2. None of the investigated NIBS approaches was associated with significantly different changes in positive symptom severity compared to control groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
Blood type may have a role in the risk of having a stroke before age 60
A new meta-analysis conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine suggests that blood type may have a role in the risk of stroke at an early age, according to a press release published by the institution. The study employed all known information from genetic studies on...
physiciansweekly.com
Combination therapy more effective than monotherapy for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain
1. At week 16, average neuropathic pain score decreased for all three treatment groups. 2. Pain reduction was greater in the combination therapy group compared to monotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Peripheral neuropathy is a common microvascular complication associated with diabetes and is often a significant quality-of-life...
physiciansweekly.com
Regular proton pump inhibitor use potentially associated with increase in dementia incidence
1. Regular proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use contributed to an increased incidence for all-caused dementia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are commonly used for managing gastric acid-related disorders including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease, and for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori. Several countries promote the purchase of PPIs over the counter, and these are additionally often prescribed in hospitals for incorrect indications and long-term use. Given the increased use of PPIs, more research has been conducted exploring potential adverse effects. However, the association between PPI use and dementia has not been investigated in detail. In this population-based prospective cohort study, 501,002 participants from the UK Biobank were followed for their PPI use, and all-cause dementia. Amongst PPI users, the incident rate of all-cause dementia was 1.06 events per 1000 person-years versus 0.51 events per 1000 person-years among PPI non-users. Individuals who regularly used PPIs were at a greater risk for developing dementia compared to individuals who did not regularly use PPIs (HR 1.20, 95%CI 1.07-1.49). In conclusion, this population-based cohort study showed that regular PPI use was associated with an increased incidence of all-cause dementia, which is consistent with prior research in this field. This study had several strengths including its large sample size and extended follow-up period. However, there were challenges with assessing correct dosage and duration of PPI use which may present a source of bias. As well, only 10% of the total study population used PPI regularly and this was not preassigned to participants. Given various clinical indications for PPI use, it is difficult to determine whether other comorbidities contributed to dementia in individuals using PPIs regularly. Further randomized controlled trials and experimental research can be valuable to assess and confirm the relationship between PPI use and dementia proposed in this study.
physiciansweekly.com
Nonnormative eating behaviors may be associated with lower quality of life after bariatric surgery
1. Nonnormative eating behaviors and eating disorders are common in patients seeking bariatric surgery and improve post-surgery to varying degrees. 2. Presence of loss of control eating behavior post-surgery is associated with lower total body weight loss and quality of life. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with severe obesity...
physiciansweekly.com
Quality improvement initiatives improve ventilation during pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation
1. Quality improvement (QI) initiatives that included bedside provider education, CPR leader education and feedback, and ventilation-focused CPR tools reduced hyperventilation time during pediatric CPR events from 51% to 31%. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: High quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) improves outcomes in cardiac arrest scenarios. One component...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Gestational Diabetes
Gestational diabetes is a kind of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy in people who had not been diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy. In gestational diabetes, the body does not make enough insulin to prevent high blood sugar (glucose) levels. Typically, gestational diabetes develops midway through the 40-week gestational period, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Vamorolone associated with loss of bone morbidities compared with prednisone in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among the 121 patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) randomly assigned to a treatment group, vamorolone demonstrated loss of bone morbidities with no stunting of growth, compared with the prednisone and placebo groups. 2. Compared to placebo, the group assigned to vamorolone 6 mg/kg...
pharmacytimes.com
New Data Show Farxiga Lowers Risk of Cardiovascular Death in Patients With Heart Failure
Pre-specified pooled analysis from phase 3 trials demonstrates 14% reduction in CV mortality and from any cause by 10% in individuals with HF, irrespective of ejection fraction. Dapagliflozin (Farxiga; AstraZeneca) demonstrated mortality benefit compared with the placebo, in individuals with heart failure (HF), in new results from a pooled analysis...
physiciansweekly.com
Findings show that bipolar disorder-II treatments may be used to prevent cannabis use disorder
1. In most situations, CUD in probands and families began before subtypes of mood disorders. 2. Increased risk of Cannabis use disorder (CUD) among family members of probands with Bipolar Disorder-II suggests that CUD and BP-II may have a similar underlying disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The most widely...
physiciansweekly.com
Military veterans with a history of traumatic brain injury may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease
1. In this retrospective study, traumatic brain injury in any capacity amongst United States army veterans was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Nearly all severities of traumatic brain injury were significantly associated with increased risk of all components of the composite outcome of cardiovascular disease. Level...
Comments / 0