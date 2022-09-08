ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

Former President Donald Trump told multiple people that he had no intention of vacating the White House in the days following his 2020 presidential election loss, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman claims in a forthcoming book, as reported by CNN. In the soon-to-be-released book, Haberman reveals conversations between Trump...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy