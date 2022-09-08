Read full article on original website
Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles
A knitted sculpture of the Vermont Statehouse, part of the Knit Democracy Together project, is on display now through the end of October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles.
VTrans to fund on-demand “microtransit” in five more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand “microtransit” in five more communities.
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
manchesterinklink.com
Rocking the block party: Rimmon Heights neighbors pull out all the stops
MANCHESTER, NH – What could be more rewarding than organizing a block party with food, fun and games for the entire community?. The Rimmon Heights Community group pulled out all the stops for a day of community celebration that included all the sights, sounds and energy of a traditional block party. They were one of the recipients of a $10,000 Community Activation Grant using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, an ongoing program that allows residents to plan activities to benefit the community.
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center adds $7 million expansion to emergency department
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the hospital's new emergency department expansion. The new addition is meant to help address mental health and geriatric health needs. “It will be filled up almost immediately. We can have between six and 10 boarders in...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
montpelierbridge.org
Worker Shortage Stresses City Services
City Manager’s Office, Police Department, and DPW All Seek Workers. The city of Montpelier is hiring — and the sooner the better. Multiple municipal job vacancies are requiring some departments to rejigger their procedures to meet the needs of citizens, such as the situation in the police department.
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WMUR.com
Police respond to 3 Sununu Youth Services Center incidents since Friday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services said police helped Sununu Youth Services Center staff with three incidents Friday night and Saturday morning. DHHS said in a statement Saturday everyone is safe. They did not report if any injuries resulted from the altercations. The department said...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety
The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
probrewer.com
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,000 )
7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
