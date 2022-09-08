For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.

SHELBURNE, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO