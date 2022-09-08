ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Rocking the block party: Rimmon Heights neighbors pull out all the stops

MANCHESTER, NH – What could be more rewarding than organizing a block party with food, fun and games for the entire community?. The Rimmon Heights Community group pulled out all the stops for a day of community celebration that included all the sights, sounds and energy of a traditional block party. They were one of the recipients of a $10,000 Community Activation Grant using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, an ongoing program that allows residents to plan activities to benefit the community.
MANCHESTER, NH
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
montpelierbridge.org

Worker Shortage Stresses City Services

City Manager’s Office, Police Department, and DPW All Seek Workers. The city of Montpelier is hiring — and the sooner the better. Multiple municipal job vacancies are requiring some departments to rejigger their procedures to meet the needs of citizens, such as the situation in the police department.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety

The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
CONCORD, NH
probrewer.com

7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,000 )

7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
CLAREMONT, NH
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA

