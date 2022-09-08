ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The New Humanitarian

Hot and cold: Greece’s treatment of Ukrainian and non-Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, and Syria have long faced dismal living conditions while struggling to access asylum procedures and essential services in Greece. According to NGOs and human rights groups, Greece’s reception of Ukrainians escaping Russia’s invasion shows another way is possible – if only there was the political will.
The UN’s (non-Ukraine) funding gap, Tigray 2.0, and the UK’s colonial debt: The Cheat

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The UN is facing its biggest ever funding gap for its humanitarian programmes, according to a recently published article from The New York Times. Refugees and internally displaced people in places like Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan are bearing the brunt of the shortfall in the form of cuts to essential services, such as access to clean water, electricity, shelter, and education, the report said. There is, however, one exception: Relief efforts for Ukraine are relatively well-funded. Earlier this year, The New Humanitarian reported on concerns that the political interests of big donor states in the conflict would lead to resources being diverted from other crises. That scenario has, unfortunately, played out, as we reported in July, even as global inflation and drought have pushed needs ever-higher. If there’s one bittersweet lesson, “the war in Ukraine has illustrated, very starkly, how it is possible to rapidly and extensively mobilise support for refugees and respond to humanitarian needs – when political commitment is there,” Kathryn Mahoney, the global spokesperson for the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, told the Times.
Pakistan’s flood fallout, Somalia’s famine declaration, and trouble ahead in Tripoli: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Humanitarian crises spiral in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan’s historic floods have inundated a third of the country, affecting some 33 million people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. The UN and Pakistan launched a $160 million emergency appeal this week, with the money aimed at delivering aid and preventing disease outbreak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of “significant public health threats”, including malaria, dengue, and waterborne illnesses. With half a million people now crowded into emergency relief camps, communicable diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea are likely to spread. Heavy rains have also impacted neighbouring Afghanistan, where at least 8,000 people have been displaced by flash floods in recent weeks. The UN humanitarian chief called on donors to give $770 million to Afghanistan to address a slew of interlinking crises. He said some six million Afghans are now at risk of famine.
Aid overhaul call, Haiti protests, and the queen’s colonial legacy: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Tinkering at the edges’ of a system in crisis. Emergency needs and costs have mushroomed, and long-promised reforms are coming too slowly to a humanitarian sector that’s struggling to keep pace. This is one of the conclusions of the sprawling State of the Humanitarian System report – the latest to measure progress and setbacks across the global emergency aid sector. It’s an often-sobering read, fleshing out broader trends with hard figures and interviews with aid workers, analysts, and people who use aid. Aid reaches less than half the people who need it, as access grows more complex. Only a minority of recipients say aid meets their needs – and this proportion is falling. As crises grow entrenched, more people are becoming dependent on aid. “In the face of escalating conflicts and the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change, crisis is becoming the norm,” said the report’s authors, the UK-based research and learning network, ALNAP. This underscores the need for significant changes to how international humanitarian aid is funded, planned, and delivered, several humanitarian networks said in a statement responding to the report: “The system needs transformation, not tinkering at the edges.”
Ethiopia’s worsening drought sees hunger numbers soar

Changing climate, changing lives: This occasional series of reports from the front lines of climate change explores how extreme weather already affects millions of people in different settings around the globe, looking at both the real-world impacts and possible ways forward. Safumume Abdush thought the Gor river that runs past...
Four steps to help avoid future famines in Somalia

Changing climate, changing lives: This occasional series of reports from the front lines of climate change explores how extreme weather already affects millions of people in different settings around the globe, looking at both the real-world impacts and possible ways forward. Famine once again threatens Somalia. In the rush to...
Get up to speed on Libya after Tripoli flare-up

Heavy fighting broke out in Libya’s capital city of Tripoli on Saturday, killing at least 32 people and raising concerns of a return to all-out war. Civilians were reportedly among those killed and injured in the clashes between forces loyal to Libya’s two rival governments: a Tripoli-based Government of National Unity headed by Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and a House of Representatives based in the eastern city of Tobruk that chose its own prime minister for the country, Fathi Bashagha, in February.
