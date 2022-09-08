Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Tinkering at the edges’ of a system in crisis. Emergency needs and costs have mushroomed, and long-promised reforms are coming too slowly to a humanitarian sector that’s struggling to keep pace. This is one of the conclusions of the sprawling State of the Humanitarian System report – the latest to measure progress and setbacks across the global emergency aid sector. It’s an often-sobering read, fleshing out broader trends with hard figures and interviews with aid workers, analysts, and people who use aid. Aid reaches less than half the people who need it, as access grows more complex. Only a minority of recipients say aid meets their needs – and this proportion is falling. As crises grow entrenched, more people are becoming dependent on aid. “In the face of escalating conflicts and the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change, crisis is becoming the norm,” said the report’s authors, the UK-based research and learning network, ALNAP. This underscores the need for significant changes to how international humanitarian aid is funded, planned, and delivered, several humanitarian networks said in a statement responding to the report: “The system needs transformation, not tinkering at the edges.”

