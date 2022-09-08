ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
KIX 105.7

Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be

Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
sgfcitizen.org

Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out

Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New off-roading park coming to Branson area

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74

Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placemaking#Street Art#Murals
933kwto.com

Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74

Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his mother Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
KOLR10 News

2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Cold Front Brings Rain Over Night

A few showers and storms have popped up to the east of Springfield. Some are packing a punch with heavy rainfall. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Pelphs and Pulaski Counties until 11:15 tonight. This area saw 3-3.5 inches of rainfall in just 90 minutes. A cold front is knocking on the Ozarks door as it is moving into the area tonight. Temperatures are already starting to drop in Clinton. Showers will be behind the front, which will fall overnight tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, there will not be much rain accumulation with this system as it is pretty dry. Sunday temperatures will top out in the low 70s, which will be perfect for a soup day! Skies will begin to clear in the late morning hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the upper 40s, which will be great for a patio fire! As we head into next week, temperatures will be warming up back to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Facebook
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Fire damages popular Ozark County resort

(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield

The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy