MIDxMIDWST festival takes over downtown Springfield with murals, music, and art
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- You may have heard of South by Southwest but how about Mid-by-Midwest? A new festival has finally made its way to Springfield, the first-of-its-kind mural event and culture festival MIDxMIDWST Is a large-scale mural art & culture festival. That celebrates the midwestern art scene by showcasing artists from around the region. Organizer Meg […]
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be
Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out
Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
sgfcitizen.org
Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74
Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
KYTV
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week. He was 74 years old. Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison attended Parkview High School. He worked at Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts. Later in life, he used his success...
IN THIS ARTICLE
933kwto.com
Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74
Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his mother Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Cold Front Brings Rain Over Night
A few showers and storms have popped up to the east of Springfield. Some are packing a punch with heavy rainfall. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Pelphs and Pulaski Counties until 11:15 tonight. This area saw 3-3.5 inches of rainfall in just 90 minutes. A cold front is knocking on the Ozarks door as it is moving into the area tonight. Temperatures are already starting to drop in Clinton. Showers will be behind the front, which will fall overnight tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, there will not be much rain accumulation with this system as it is pretty dry. Sunday temperatures will top out in the low 70s, which will be perfect for a soup day! Skies will begin to clear in the late morning hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the upper 40s, which will be great for a patio fire! As we head into next week, temperatures will be warming up back to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine!
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames
OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster next week in Springfield
Doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot will be available in Springfield soon. Here's a guide on where you can get one and whether you need to make an appointment.
sgfcitizen.org
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire
BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
