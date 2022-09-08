Read full article on original website
King Charles III: Another plan is taking place alongside London Bridge, here's what we know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle during her annual summer break. The monarch’s death plans – Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn – are being followed. However, another operation that is running alongside these two is Operation Spring Tide – the code name for King Charles’ accession.
The Queen's death: Here's how the future looks for the Sussex family
The Queen’s passing away is just the start of a change in things for the British monarchy. However, with Prince Charles being the new King of England, Archie and Lilibet may now automatically become Prince and Princess. Here’s how it goes. MSN confirms under the protocols established by...
The Queen's death: Prince Andrew may inherit the monarch's beloved dogs
Queen Elizabeth II’s love for dogs began at an early age. She was given her first Corgi – Susan – on her 18th birthday in 1933. All the other Corgis bred by the monarch during her lifetime descended from Susan. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and other pets during her lifetime.
The Queen's death: What will happen to money in Britain and the Commonwealth?
Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world on Thursday 8 September, following an announcement that she was receiving medical care in Balmoral. The queen – admired for her wit, charm, and 70 years of service – has gone down in history as a British icon. Her portrait proudly smiles on British and Commonwealth banknotes, but now thatKing Charles III has taken the throne, will the new monarch be printed on money?
Elizabeth II: What bank holidays can we expect following the Queen's death?
Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to the headlines. Sadly, the British monarch passed away this Thursday 8 September, igniting Operation Unicorn – the plan in case the Queen passed in Scotland – and Operation London Bridge – the plan for her funeral. With the period of...
The Queen’s death: Here’s why Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral, confirms a royal source
On September 8, when Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen’s health, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately cancelled all their plans and announced they will be leaving to see the Queen at Balmoral. However, Meghan backed out at the last minute and only Prince Harry went to see the Queen.
Queen's death: Here’s how to watch the funeral of the late monarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II who ruled for over 70 years has plunged Britain into a state of mourning that will last until after her funeral on Monday, September 19. The day has been declared a bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Millions of people will...
The Queen’s death: Here’s how Royal Family members' titles will change
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her family. With her passing, several members of the Royal Family’s titles will change. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, aged 73, is the oldest monarch in British history to take the throne, according to Reuters. He will be known as King Charles III.
The Queen’s death: Bizarre things people are selling online after monarch’s death
The longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The Queen's passing was mourned and honoured in many ways throughout the world. Some of the group attempted to auction off royal British memorabilia in honour of the monarch's passing. Queen’s used tea...
The Queen: 5 movies and series made about the life of the monarch
As Queen Elizabeth II has just passed away and with her the longest reign in the history of the British monarchy, the whole kingdom has paid a heartfelt tribute to the woman who has fulfilled her role as monarch despite the storms that have marked the last seven decades. Let's...
Elizabeth II could be the last Queen of England, here’s why
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, Thursday 8 September, at 96-years-old. Her son ascends to the throne, and will be crowned King Charles III. Elizabeth II could be the last Queen of England. Here’s why. The last Queen of England?. The next three heirs to the throne are all male,...
In Transylvanian Saxon village, Britain's King Charles is a good neighbour
VISCRI, Romania, Sept 12 (Reuters) - For many people in the Transylvanian village of Viscri in central Romania, Britain's King Charles has been a gracious and engaged neighbour.
Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain will on Sept. 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.
One-minute silence to be held across UK on Sunday evening, the night before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral – live
Public invited to observe shared moment of reflection across the nation on Sunday at 8pm
Queen Elizabeth II: Rare photos of the monarch before her coronation
After ruling the United Kingdom for several decades, 70 years to be exact, the Queen passed away at the age of 96. After so many years in power, few people remember or even knew the Queen in her youth. The late Queen kept much of her life hidden from the public but here are a few rare archives of the Queen of England.
A nation fit for a king? Scots face new era as independence case looms
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - In Edinburgh's Old Town as the proclamation for King Charles III was read out and a gun salute echoed from the city's ancient castle, a small but noisy group of protesters began heckling.
