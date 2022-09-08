Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world on Thursday 8 September, following an announcement that she was receiving medical care in Balmoral. The queen – admired for her wit, charm, and 70 years of service – has gone down in history as a British icon. Her portrait proudly smiles on British and Commonwealth banknotes, but now thatKing Charles III has taken the throne, will the new monarch be printed on money?

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO