Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'
A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Treat Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, For Frozen Yogurt On Rare Family Outing
It was a Kutcher-Kunis family extravaganza on Tuesday (Aug. 16) when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit up a Yogurtland location with their children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Dimitri. The casually dressed Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, treated their kiddies to some sweets, which helped them all beat the late summer heat. Wyatt opted for waffle cone confectionary delight while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears
While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
pethelpful.com
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up
We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
Comments / 1