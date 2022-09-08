ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Treat Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, For Frozen Yogurt On Rare Family Outing

It was a Kutcher-Kunis family extravaganza on Tuesday (Aug. 16) when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit up a Yogurtland location with their children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Dimitri. The casually dressed Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, treated their kiddies to some sweets, which helped them all beat the late summer heat. Wyatt opted for waffle cone confectionary delight while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up

We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
