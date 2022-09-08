Read full article on original website
InMed (NASDAQ: INM) Shoots Up As It Shifts Focus to its Core Business
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) stock soared 27.9% in pre-market trading on Friday as the cannabinoid pharmaceutical company announced that it would focus on its core business of drug development and reduce its exposure to the health and wellness sector. The company made this decision as a result of bleak demand...
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results
Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in August 2022
Investor sentiment in August was weighed down by renewed fears of a recession. In such a period, stocks that were bought and sold the most during the month give us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times and what they consider safe or unsafe. August 2022 was marred by...
Founder of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in Legal Trouble for Allegedly Deceiving Stakeholders
Accused of engaging in activities to benefit himself by lying about NKLA’s technology and commercial prospects, the company’s Founder, Trevor Milton, faces a securities-fraud trial. The Founder and ex-CEO of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Trevor R. Milton, is set to face a securities-fraud trial starting this week. Milton is accused...
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
Here’s What TipRanks Data Tells Us About Last Week’s Losers
Amid the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, there are a few stocks that take a beating along with the overall negative sentiment for a sector. Let us look at which stocks could be attractive despite the lows hit in the week ending September 2. We are nearing the end of the September...
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS): The Ultimate Dividend-Growth Stock for Minimal Volatility
ONE Gas is one of the best low-volatility dividend-growth plays in the market these days. The company provides investors with extremely narrow medium-term growth targets. Shares are not cheap, but the valuation is well-justified, considering the stock’s attractive traits. Investors seeking dividend-growth companies that feature minimum volatility characteristics have...
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 12: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes higher, on the back of mining gains. Australian miners helped the ASX close higher, holding on to solid gains throughout the day – making it the third consecutive session the local market has finished in positive territory. The S&P/ASX200 gained 70.30 points or 1.02%, to finish the...
British stock market today, Monday September 12 – what you need to know
The FTSE 100 rose on a day overshadowed by the news of the Queen’s death. The FTSE 100 finished up by 1.23% at 7,357.1 and the FTSE 250 was up by 1.64% at 19,188.03 on Friday in a day overshadowed by the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with new King Prince Charles III meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss for the first time.
Darktrace stock slumps by a third as private equity buyer pulls out
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Shares In pioneering AI-based cybersecurity firm DarkTrace (GB:DARK) slumped by almost a third after the U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would not proceed with a takeover bid.
Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?
When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
Barratt Developments’ profit shines amid slowdown warnings
UK-based property developer Barratt Developments’ annual results for 2022 comprised record profits along with some warning signs for the next fiscal year. Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) posted record profits in its annual results for 2022, although the company warned of inflation fears, a slowdown in housing demand, and rising costs for 2023.
