Iowa State 10, Iowa 7: The F-U Game
You deserve a better recap than the one you’re going to get. You also deserve a better football game than the one you just watched. Iowa fans deserve better than that. The Iowa players damn sure deserve better than that. The Iowa defensive and special teams coaches for sure deserve better than that.
Iowa vs Iowa State: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Iowa State (1-0) WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, September 10) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Herron, and Rick Pizzo. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 133/195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER:...
Clarke overwhelms visiting Perry gridders
OSCEOLA, IA — Perry and host Clarke found themselves tied, at 7-all, only a few minutes into Friday’s football game. By the time the quarter ended so had much of the drama, with the Indians seizing a 28-7 lead en route to a 68-7 thumping. Perry fell to...
Pella Christian sweeps past visiting W-G volleyballers
PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.
Perry announces Homecoming Court
Homecoming 2020 will be next week at Perry High School, with the candidates for king and queen officially revealed today. Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Yamilet Ortega, and Sarai Ramos are the quintet vying for queen honors, with Fithawi Andemichael, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Jefry Gonzalez, and Kyle Hernandez the five young men from who the king will be chosen.
Jayette swimmers fall to visiting Indians
For the second time this season, the swim teams from Indianola and Perry met for a dual meet. By far the larger squad, Indianola could always count upon filling three spots in each of the eight individual races and have two quartets vying to for honors in all three relays. Those additional points (including six diving points earned when in Indianola) have allowed for lopsided wins, including a 115-53 Indian victory earlier this season.
Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
Community enjoys Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner
WOODWARD, Iowa — A large crowd enjoyed the perfect late-summer weather Sunday evening for the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner. More than 20 local businesses and organizations sponsored the free meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, which was served in the fire station, with the free-will proceeds going to support the fire department.
West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
