For the second time this season, the swim teams from Indianola and Perry met for a dual meet. By far the larger squad, Indianola could always count upon filling three spots in each of the eight individual races and have two quartets vying to for honors in all three relays. Those additional points (including six diving points earned when in Indianola) have allowed for lopsided wins, including a 115-53 Indian victory earlier this season.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO