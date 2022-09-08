ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cooley Leads ArsenalBio on $220 Million Fundraise for Tumor Work

Cooley advised Arsenal Biosciences, Inc., a San Francisco-based developer of advanced therapies for solid tumors, on its oversubscribed $220 million Series B financing round. Arsenal said new investors in the round including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Green Sands, and Sixth Street joined existing backers that include the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Euclidean Capital, and Kleiner Perkins, among others.
Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” This is the second consecutive year that Accenture has been named a Leader in this report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005190/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix® for ServiceNow Services 2022.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Learning to Use 529 Plans to Fund Education Is a Valuable Lesson

When thinking about college, a predominant thought is how to afford an education. One solution to discuss with your clients is the contribution of funds into a qualified tuition program, better known as a 529 plan. Generally, distributions and earnings from a 529 plan are not taxable when used to pay for certain qualified education expenses. However, it is important to understand the rules concerning qualified education expenses, as well as special rules regarding 529 plans, in order to minimize the tax consequences and maximize the benefits.
Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity

The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
Biden to Boost US Biomanufacturing to Compete with China (1)

US policies developed to compete with growing Chinese industry. is poised to sign an executive order on Monday to help expand US biomanufacturing and reduce reliance on China. The order lays out a strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing that harnesses biological systems to create a sweeping array of products and materials, from new medicines and human tissues to biofuels and food, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as details of the executive order aren’t yet public.
Staying Ahead of Cryptocurrency Hacks and Legal Risks

Over $14 billion in cryptocurrency was lost to cybercrimes in 2021, followed by billions more this year. These staggering losses underscore the need to understand and stay ahead of security threats and legal risks facing the crypto industry. Types of Threats. As blockchain technologies reduce friction for decentralizing financial infrastructure...
Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes

In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
