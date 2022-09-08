Read full article on original website
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
Small Minnesota Company Licensed To Make MLB Memorabilia
Two childhood friends in Winona, Minnesota have established themselves as a company that can handle orders of all sizes with only 8 employees besides themselves. They are called the Pillbox Bat Company and this summer they are now officially licensed to make Major League Baseball memorabilia for all 30 teams. According to Bring Me The News: Co-Owner Dan Watson said "Getting MLB licensing is huge and it's bringing all kinds of opportunities, adding that a deal with Fanatics is also in the works."
Why is Rochester’s New Restaurant Called First Meeting Noodle?
If you haven't heard of First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota, then you're just like me until Monday night last week. I'd even missed the stories on our own app! On Labor Day I finally had some of their food AND learned why it's called First Meeting Noodle. First, What...
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Rochester Business Giving Free Donuts To Teachers This Week
There's a ton of excitement today all throughout Minnesota because it is the first day of school for a huge population of students. But it's not just a big day for the kids. I grew up with a mom that was a Kindergartener teacher for over 30 years and trust me, that first day of school is a huge day for the teachers as well. One business in Rochester, Minnesota knows that and is giving back to all of the teachers in our area with a fun (and delicious) freebie!
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
We Now Know What’s Going In The Old Real Deals Store in Rochester
Remember last April when Real Deals moved into its brand new, gorgeous location in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota? When they moved their boutique to their new spot by CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres, their old location at 525 6th Ave. NW went empty. Well, we now know what is going in that old boutique spot.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
Tired Of Pee On The Toilet Seat? How To Make Them Sit (Free Tutorial)
I can tell you right now, if you're trying to potty train your kid with a Cheerio in the bowl to sharpen marksmanship skills, thinking your's will be the first son ever that doesn't pee all over the bathroom...you're setting yourself up for sadness, agony, and a losing battle. There IS a better way!
Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
