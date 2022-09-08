ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Cops Bust Phony Long Island Code Inspector Accused of Swindling 114 Businesses

A Queens man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a code enforcement inspector at dozens of Long Island businesses, authorities announced over the weekend. Nassau County Police said John Garland would go into a store and tell staff their sign was in violation of local ordinances, and threaten them with fines. One at least one occasion, he's accused of wearing an orange vest and displaying ID with his photo next to the seal of Hempstead.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Robbers shove woman, 72, in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A pair of robbers shoved a woman during an attack in Queens Thursday, police said. The 72-year-old woman was walking along 106th Avenue near Merrick Boulevard at around 10 a.m. when the suspects approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground, authorities said. They took her cellphone, credit card […]
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer

Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
East Elmhurst, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Nypd#Queens Boulevard#Queens Supreme Court#College Point Boulevard#Queens Da
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy