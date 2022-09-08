Read full article on original website
Greg Coggins joins the William Pender Team of CrossCountry Mortgage as Business Development Specialist
The William Pender Team of CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, is excited to announce that Greg Coggins has joined their growing Greenville, South Carolina branch as a business development specialist. Coggins served in the US Air Force. Following his service,...
Grant Davis, CPA Promoted to Partner at Top 100 Firm Mauldin & Jenkins
Grant Davis, CPA, has been appointed to Partner in the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC. In 2011, Grant received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University and in 2012 received his Master of Accounting also from Georgia Southern University. Since starting his career in 2012 in the firm’s Macon office, Grant has focused on serving a wide variety of state and local governmental entities primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.
Crews struggle to recover airplane that crashed in lake along South Carolina, Georgia border
ANDERSON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Search teams continued working Sunday to recover a single-engine airplane that crashed into Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Beechcraft B55 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. The plane was flying from […]
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
Coldwell Banker Caine Promotes Sheila Hensley To VP Of Accounting And Administration
Greenville, SC – Sheila Hensley has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Administration for Coldwell Banker Caine. Having served as the CB Caine controller for the past nine years, Hensley will continue to lead the accounting services for all Caine companywide. This expansion of her role, however, now includes administration of the real estate transaction as well as absorbing office operations and human resource management.
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
Relocating companies to Upstate’s bustling business climate begins with moving people
It’s not the type of automotive business that most associate with the Upstate, given that the BMW plant in Greer turns out more than 400,000 cars per year. But Argo AI, a company headquartered in Pittsburgh that develops products and technology for self-driving cars, earlier this year announced a $2.6 million investment to build a test track at the S.C. Technology and Aviation Center south of downtown Greenville.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officia...
Chef, entrepreneur, and Greenville native Joe Cash to speak at Endeavor’s Collaborator’s & Cocktails on September 27th
GREENVILLE, SC – Endeavor, the coworking and office space community in downtown Greenville’s ONE tower, announces that Joe Cash, entrepreneur, owner, and founding chef of Greenville’s newest restaurant Scoundrel, will speak at its next Collaborators & Cocktails speaker series on September 27th from 5:00 – 7:15 PM at Endeavor.
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Better Business Bureau Education Foundation Welcomes New Staff, Board Member
Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) of the Upstate Education Foundation welcomes Logan Mize as the coordinator of its Education Foundation and Rebecca Duncan as the Savvy Seniors program director. "Very excited to have Logan and Rebecca join the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation staff and board,” Vee Daniel, BBB...
Greenville recognized as one the best U.S. destinations to bring your dog
Although regarded as man’s best friend, not every city is pet friendly for the pups. Greenville is though, as it was recently acknowledged as one of the best dog locations in the U.S. Compiled by travel website Lonely Planet, Greenville was one of 17 places to visit and bring...
Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
Driver dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died over a week after a crash in Pickens County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30, on SC Highway 8. They said a Honda Sedan was traveling west when it traveled left...
Greenville County Council approves funding to re-open Emergency Dept. at area hospital
Funding has been approved to re-open the emergency department at an area hospital. The Greenville County Council has approved using its remaining federal covid relief funding on re-opening the ED at Prisma Health’s hospital in Travelers Rest.
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
