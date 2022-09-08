Man accused of groping Aloha middle school student

The suspect was arrested for sexual abuse and public indecency after he was located by a community member near Aloha.

A man is facing charges for allegedly groping a student at Mountain View Middle School in Aloha on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies located and arrested the suspect on Wednesday evening, not long after the agency sent out a press release requesting the public's assistance in finding him.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, a community member reportedly contacted the county after they saw the suspect, 29-year-old Uriel Nava-Montoya, walking on Southwest Blanton Street near 160th Avenue.

Deputies arrived soon after and arrested Nava-Montoya for sexual abuse in the first degree and public indecency. Authorities said he was being lodged in the Washington County Jail.

The community member who located Nava-Montoya had seen the information provided by the county and the Beaverton School District earlier that day, after Nava-Montoya allegedly groped the student.

Deputies said staff at Mountain View notified a school resource officer about the incident, which allegedly occurred while the student was walking to school that morning around 9 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the student saw a man watching them while exposing his genitals in Champion Park. The man then followed the student and groped the student's buttocks, the student told the school resource officer.

The man, later identified by deputies as Nava-Montoya, then went into the school and spoke to staff, according to the Sheriff's Office. At the time, staff were apparently unaware that Nava-Montoya had allegedly groped a student.

It wasn't clear why Nava-Montoya went into the school or what he spoke with staff about.

Security cameras recorded footage of Nava-Montoya at the school, and deputies were able to identify him and ask the public for assistance in locating him.

The Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency received multiple calls from residents with information related to the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.