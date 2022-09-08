Read full article on original website
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Huntsville first responders, mayor honor 9/11 victims at moment first plane hit
At precisely 7:46 a.m. CT - the moment when a jet crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001 - sirens sounded for 30 seconds as members of Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and HEMSI stood for a moment of silence.
One person in critical condition following Friday night crash
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
Man in serious condition after being hit by car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred. Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached...
Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Worker electrocuted at Huntsville construction site
Huntsville police said a man died at a construction site Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to work site in a shopping center at 6125 University Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Robert Philyaw, 41, died after he was accidentally electrocuted. Investigators say he was working on the...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Police Department, HEMSI to host 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony
Huntsville Fire & Rescue, along with the Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI, will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday morning. It's being held at Fire Station #1 on 2110 Clinton Avenue West. The event will commemorate those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist...
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
1 in critical condition after Madison wreck involving concrete truck, pickup truck
A crash involving a concrete truck and pickup truck has left one person in critical condition. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the injury Wednesday. The wreck happened on Palmer Road at County Line Road in Madison. Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area while crews...
One injured in Madison wreck involving concrete truck
e person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a concrete truck Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
3 injured after wreck in Toney
Three people were injured after a wreck in Toney Friday night.
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
