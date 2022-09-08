ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports

A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person in critical condition following Friday night crash

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man in serious condition after being hit by car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred. Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Worker electrocuted at Huntsville construction site

Huntsville police said a man died at a construction site Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to work site in a shopping center at 6125 University Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Robert Philyaw, 41, died after he was accidentally electrocuted. Investigators say he was working on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 in critical condition after Madison wreck involving concrete truck, pickup truck

A crash involving a concrete truck and pickup truck has left one person in critical condition. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the injury Wednesday. The wreck happened on Palmer Road at County Line Road in Madison. Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area while crews...
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

