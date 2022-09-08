Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Dennis Robinson: Lending Voice to Legacy
These were the words spoken by my grandfather, Matthew “Mack” Robinson upon returning home from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Many white Olympians who returned to their hometowns (some as decorated athletes and some not) were greeted with parades. My grandfather, who was one of 19 Black American athletes to represent the U.S., returned to Pasadena with a silver medal in hand, and was simply greeted with a broom to sweep the city’s streets — the same streets where his celebratory parade should have taken place.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
pasadenanow.com
Council 3 Applicant Lamar Says Housing is Biggest Issue Facing District 3, City
Pasadena Now sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. So far, only Brandon Lamar and Pastor Lucious Smith have responded. Justin Jones and Flavio Andrade, to date, have not responded. Jones, Lamar and Smith have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of...
pasadenanow.com
In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
pasadenanow.com
“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners
MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
pasadenanow.com
Celebrate Craftoberfest at The Rose Bowl’s Fifth Annual Celebration
Returning to The Greens at the Rose Bowl for the fifth year in a row, CraftoberFest provides fun for the whole family. Open for one day only, guests will enjoy unlimited pours of carefully curated craft beer from the Southern California area on Saturday, November 5th from 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM. This food and drink experience will provide each guest with a delicious adventure for their taste buds influenced by the world’s largest “Volksfest” (beer festival) in Germany.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
pasadenanow.com
Flags at Pasadena City Hall Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
In honor of Queen Elizabeth, flags at City Hall will fly at half staff according to a tweet on the City’s website. “In memory of #QueenElizabeth II, flags at City Hall will continue to fly at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment,” the tweet said. Queen...
pasadenanow.com
City to Consider Use of Vacant U.S. Forest Buildings
The City Council will vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna Watershed Park that have been vacant since 2004 and have fallen into disrepair. The Annex buildings were re-acquired as part of $1.2 million, 30-acre property purchase from the Metropolitan...
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Bullpen: City Council Returns
After a lengthy break, the City Council returns on Monday. The City Council will vote to ratify the Monkeypox local emergency proclamation. The local emergency allows the City Manager to take a host of steps to ensure public safety. This one is a no-brainer and should pass easily. The second...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Appoint New District 3 Councilmember Later This Month
The City Council will appoint the new District 3 Councilmember in a special meeting on Sept. 29. The new councilmember will fill the vacancy created by the death of John J. Kennedy in July. “Following a query on availability, the full City Council confirmed its availability to attend a special...
pasadenanow.com
Design Commission Asked to Approve New Signage for Five-Story Office Building
Pasadena’s Design Commission is holding a Consolidated Design Review on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on a proposal to allow two new illuminated building identification wall signs, each 163 sq. ft. in size, attached to the top of the east and west elevations of an existing 77-foot tall commercial building at 299 N. Euclid Ave. in Pasadena’s Council District 3.
pasadenanow.com
7 vs. 7 Fall League Is Great Introduction For Kids to Game of Soccer
The City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department opens the 7 vs. 7 Fall League on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Villa Parke Turf Field, from 5 to 8 p.m. This league, which runs through Nov. 3, is a great introduction to the game of soccer. Participants...
pasadenanow.com
Weather A Factor For Second Week at Rose Bowl as UCLA Faces Alabama State – First Heat, Now Rain
First sizzling triple-digit temperatures boiled down the opening day crowd at last weekend’s UCLA season kickoff against Bowling Green to a paltry 27,143 for the lowest non-pandemic-affected attendance since the Bruins began their Rose Bowl run in 1982. Now this weekend’s game against Alabama State is expected to see...
pasadenanow.com
With Grand Opening Called Off for Saturday, Pasadenans Anxious to Enjoy New Playhouse Village Park
The City announced that the grand opening of Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena has been postponed from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 due to the inclement weather this weekend. Pasadenans will have to wait a week to enjoy a much-anticipated park, over a decade in the making. The new...
pasadenanow.com
City Hearing Officer Approves Permit Allowing Reduction of Parking Spaces for Villa Esperanza Services
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak has approved the Minor Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a reduction in the required number of parking spaces for Villa Esperanza Services, located at 2116 East Villa Street, within the Allen Station Transit-Oriented Development area. Villa Esperanza Services is a non-profit school serving children...
pasadenanow.com
UCLA Routs Alabama State at Rose Bowl In First Game Against FCS Team
UCLA scored touchdowns on five of its first seven possessions in a 45-7 victory over Alabama State Saturday at the Rose Bowl, its first game against a historically Black university and a Football Championship Subdivision team. UCLA outgained the Hornets 485 yards to 310 and led 28-18 in first downs...
pasadenanow.com
Heat Wave Winds Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Pasadena Rain, Thunder
Pasadena’s weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered Los Angeles County with clouds and rain, raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. Saturday’s forecast includes a 70 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, the National Weather Service predicts....
