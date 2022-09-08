ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Dennis Robinson: Lending Voice to Legacy

These were the words spoken by my grandfather, Matthew “Mack” Robinson upon returning home from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Many white Olympians who returned to their hometowns (some as decorated athletes and some not) were greeted with parades. My grandfather, who was one of 19 Black American athletes to represent the U.S., returned to Pasadena with a silver medal in hand, and was simply greeted with a broom to sweep the city’s streets — the same streets where his celebratory parade should have taken place.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth

Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Government
City
Altadena, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
pasadenanow.com

“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners

MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Celebrate Craftoberfest at The Rose Bowl’s Fifth Annual Celebration

Returning to The Greens at the Rose Bowl for the fifth year in a row, CraftoberFest provides fun for the whole family. Open for one day only, guests will enjoy unlimited pours of carefully curated craft beer from the Southern California area on Saturday, November 5th from 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM. This food and drink experience will provide each guest with a delicious adventure for their taste buds influenced by the world’s largest “Volksfest” (beer festival) in Germany.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
John Muir
Person
Woodrow Wilson
pasadenanow.com

City to Consider Use of Vacant U.S. Forest Buildings

The City Council will vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna Watershed Park that have been vacant since 2004 and have fallen into disrepair. The Annex buildings were re-acquired as part of $1.2 million, 30-acre property purchase from the Metropolitan...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: City Council Returns

After a lengthy break, the City Council returns on Monday. The City Council will vote to ratify the Monkeypox local emergency proclamation. The local emergency allows the City Manager to take a host of steps to ensure public safety. This one is a no-brainer and should pass easily. The second...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council to Appoint New District 3 Councilmember Later This Month

The City Council will appoint the new District 3 Councilmember in a special meeting on Sept. 29. The new councilmember will fill the vacancy created by the death of John J. Kennedy in July. “Following a query on availability, the full City Council confirmed its availability to attend a special...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Design Commission Asked to Approve New Signage for Five-Story Office Building

Pasadena’s Design Commission is holding a Consolidated Design Review on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on a proposal to allow two new illuminated building identification wall signs, each 163 sq. ft. in size, attached to the top of the east and west elevations of an existing 77-foot tall commercial building at 299 N. Euclid Ave. in Pasadena’s Council District 3.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Gumbo#Photographic Memories#City Commission#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
pasadenanow.com

UCLA Routs Alabama State at Rose Bowl In First Game Against FCS Team

UCLA scored touchdowns on five of its first seven possessions in a 45-7 victory over Alabama State Saturday at the Rose Bowl, its first game against a historically Black university and a Football Championship Subdivision team. UCLA outgained the Hornets 485 yards to 310 and led 28-18 in first downs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Heat Wave Winds Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Pasadena Rain, Thunder

Pasadena’s weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered Los Angeles County with clouds and rain, raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. Saturday’s forecast includes a 70 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, the National Weather Service predicts....
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy