76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
KEPR
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police investigating armed home robbery
WEST RICHLAND – Police are asking the public for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. in a home on the 300 block of North 69th Avenue. The suspect, described to be a white male, wearing a mask and black clothing, entered the victim’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah Police looking for a man after a home robbery on September 7
ZILLAH, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the 500 block of Merclyn Lane in Zillah on September 7. On Friday, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office requested and arrest warrant for Jason John-Seabrook Moss, 45-years-old, who is being looked for by police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen,...
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August
The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody. We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face
A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire
A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
Kennewick Police Facebook Quirk Hilariously Confuses Tri-Cities
I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, and I saw this strange post by the Kennewick Police Department. There was no description, only a picture of a woman walking in a store. I clicked on the comments to try and figure out what was happening in the post, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
NEWStalk 870
