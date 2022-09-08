ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
Police investigating armed home robbery

WEST RICHLAND – Police are asking the public for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. in a home on the 300 block of North 69th Avenue. The suspect, described to be a white male, wearing a mask and black clothing, entered the victim’s...
Zillah Police looking for a man after a home robbery on September 7

ZILLAH, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the 500 block of Merclyn Lane in Zillah on September 7. On Friday, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office requested and arrest warrant for Jason John-Seabrook Moss, 45-years-old, who is being looked for by police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen,...
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August

The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody. We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
