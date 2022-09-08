Read full article on original website
Related
Rapper 600 Breezy announces death of girlfriend while urging fans to prioritise mental health
Rapper 600 Breezy has announced the death of his girlfriend Raven K Jackson while encouraging his followers to prioritise their mental health.The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Jackson, a fitness trainer and his girlfriend of two years, had died of apparent suicide on Instagram on Tuesday.In the post, which showed a photo of the couple, the 31 year old shared his grief over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper writing: “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us?“I was coming back home, I promised you I would …...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Exact time children should go to bed on school nights depending on their age
The exact time children should go to bed based on their age group has been revealed in a handy chart circulated by a school in America. With children returning to the classroom this week, it can be tricky to get them back into their term-time routines after a summer of relaxed bedtimes and lie-ins.
Psych Centra
What Are the Signs of a Victim Mentality?
A victim mentality is where you often feel like a victim, even when the evidence says otherwise. Signs include frequently blaming others and having trouble accepting personal responsibility. We all have days when we feel like the world is against us. Maybe you try to connect with others, but they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe cases of common cold-causing rhinovirus, enterovirus seen in kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For healthy adults, rhinoviruses and enteroviruses infections are among the causes of the common cold – but for children, the symptoms can be severe.Doctors say they have been seeing an uptick in cases now that kids are back in school. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one father who said he saw his son struggle to breathe."That struggling; that shortness of breath; the (gasping) that you would possibly hear if you were having a panic attack or something like that as an adult," said Andy Beckman.In recent weeks, each breath was a struggle for Beckman's young...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Dealing with Depression and Psychosis
This post is part 3 of a five-part series. In this installment, I discuss dealing with depression and psychosis. Read part 1 and part 2 here. After resigning from command of NDU, I spiraled, then crashed into a depression that was increasingly characterized by diminished energy, hopelessness, anxiety, and psychosis (mainly delusions.) It was at this point, in November 2014, that I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, type I.
Opinion: Victims Experience Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse
The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be absolutely horrific and can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.
Signs of Unresolved Trauma
Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.
Comments / 0