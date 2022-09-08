Read full article on original website
Women's soccer roars past FDU 4-1
TEANECK, N.J. - Binghamton women's soccer exploded out of the gate with four goals in the game's first 17 minutes and the Bearcats (2-4-1) toppled host FDU (1-7) 4-1 on a rainly Sunday afternoon at University Stadium. Four different BU players scored as the Bearcats' first four shots on goal...
Women's soccer plays at FDU Sunday
VESTAL, N.Y. - With just two games left before conference play starts, Binghamton women's soccer will look to start building momentum when the Bearcats (1-4-1) travel to Teaneck, N.J. for a noon match at FDU (1-6) on Sunday. It's the fifth road game in seven to start the season. On...
Women's tennis pair shines at Navy Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Binghamton women's tennis had a solid start to their 2022-23 campaign, with two singles players shining at the Navy Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational. The eight-team, three-day event was held at the Brigade Sports Complex. There were five singles and three doubles flights and sophomore Natalia Aruj and junior Abby Ackroyd enjoyed the most success for the Bearcats.
