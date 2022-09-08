ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Binghamton women's tennis had a solid start to their 2022-23 campaign, with two singles players shining at the Navy Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational. The eight-team, three-day event was held at the Brigade Sports Complex. There were five singles and three doubles flights and sophomore Natalia Aruj and junior Abby Ackroyd enjoyed the most success for the Bearcats.

