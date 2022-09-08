Read full article on original website
klfdradio.com
Several Items Discussed at Meeker County Board Meeting
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners had a lengthy, but productive, meeting on Tuesday. Several topics were discussed. The meeting began with the recognition of the Roberg Family as Meeker County’s Farm Family of the Year. Commissioner Steve Schmitt says several members of the Roberg Family were there and they are very deserving of the honor.
willmarradio.com
Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
KEYC
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
KARE
Royalton community rallies around one of their own
Nick Lanners suffered a severe fracture of his C5 vertebrae after being rear-ended at a stoplight. Now, the community is coming together to support Lanners.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina
EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Earn Second Straight Win Over a Nationally Ranked Opponent
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Happy, but a long way from satisfied. That's how senior linebacker Erik Bjork (Mahtomedi, Minn.) and his teammates on the Saint John's University football team were feeling after Saturday afternoon's 37-34 non-conference win over Wisconsin-River Falls before a crowd of 9,104 at a sun-soaked Clemens Stadium.
