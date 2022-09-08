Read full article on original website
Chaz Ville
3d ago
Stop voting for Democrats and fake Republicans. Find people who actually want to follow the laws.Otherwise..George Soros wins...and he's winning big time.
QuackedOtter
3d ago
Easy, just stop funding them just like the police. Just disband them all. Let’s have the ‘free for all’ in this criminal empire called Washington that the extremists want so badly: anarchy.
Coolnights Seattle
3d ago
There are more criminals on the street than they are in jail so build more jails. if they have mental problems then put them in a secured hospital and take care of it.
police1.com
Social media post by Wash. police about relaxed drug laws ignites debate
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department turned to Facebook Sept. 1 to show the public a situation they encountered where two suspects appeared to be passed out in a car after smoking fentanyl. "We really just want to let people know that this is not only...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department ‘screwed’ as ‘catastrophic’ losses continue
As the city of Seattle is experiencing historically high crime, its police department continues to dwindle and recruitment efforts are failing. One former King County Sheriff puts it bluntly: “we’re screwed.”. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) lost six officers in August, according to a police source, bringing the...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
Severe weather shelter activated in King County in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Sunday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
Seattle attempted rape victim fears attacker will go free due to mental health evaluation
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman is speaking out after she said the case against the man who broke into her home and tried to rape her may be dismissed due to a mental health evaluation. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the woman’s attacker, Qyreek Singletary, has...
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
MyNorthwest.com
Kent passes three ordinances addressing graffiti, drug use in order to combat rising crime rates
With three new ordinances passed to reduce rising crime rates, Kent will crack down on public drug use and panhandling, while also outlawing selling spray paint to minors. “You can’t drink alcohol and walk down the sidewalk. You can’t use marijuana while you’re out in public. But until this ordinance passed, it wasn’t illegal to use heroin in public,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said during a press conference.
rentonreporter.com
Fatal police shooting, illegal steroids, deadly trench collapse | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a fatal police shooting in Federal Way; a standoff with police in Kirkland; a fatal trench collapse at a Renton construction site; and Kirkland police investigate an illegal steroid operation. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the...
KOMO News
Self-proclaimed terrorist sentenced eight years after committing triple murder
SEATTLE, Wash. — Justice is eight years in the making. A convicted self-proclaimed terrorist was sentenced to 93 years in prison for the random murders of three men in Seattle back in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, is already serving a life sentence for killing a college student in...
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
The Crime Blotter: ATF and Tacoma police arrest alleged repeat fentanyl dealer at Econo Lodge
Wednesday night, Tacoma Police Department officers assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in a joint operation to serve a high-risk federal search warrant on two units at the Econo Lodge on S Hosmer Street. South Hosmer Street has become a center of gun violence, human trafficking,...
q13fox.com
Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17
SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
The Stranger
Council Prioritizes Cannabis Equity, Abortion Protections, Police Alternatives, and Film Incentives Ahead of Budget Negotiations
After a two-week recess, on Tuesday the council got right back to business by passing some big bills: a long-awaited cannabis equity package, a protection against misinformation about abortion, and a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. With months of upcoming budget deliberations crowding out policy discussions, council members say they...
Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.
The Suburban Times
Five TPD Officers graduate from academy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Today (Sept. 8), Officers Miller, Pingul, Dominguez, Zimmermann and Nakano graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and are now commissioned police officers with the Tacoma Police Department. Congratulations Officers.
