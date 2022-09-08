ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

rocketcitynow.com

Board of Education moves toward changing graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Board of Education took a step forward toward changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The board voted 6-3 to begin a 45-day public comment period on its intent to require all graduating high school students to complete at least one college and career ready credit. The only current requirement is that students complete 24 credits.
ALABAMA STATE

