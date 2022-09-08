Read full article on original website
Related
rocketcitynow.com
Board of Education moves toward changing graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Board of Education took a step forward toward changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The board voted 6-3 to begin a 45-day public comment period on its intent to require all graduating high school students to complete at least one college and career ready credit. The only current requirement is that students complete 24 credits.
Comments / 0