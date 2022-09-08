Read full article on original website
12news.com
Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007. Cowing's motivation...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Nearly 2,000 Tucsonans participate in the 9/11 Tower Challenge
About 4,000 people across Arizona did the 9/11 tower challenge and almost half of the participants were in Tucson.
monovisions.com
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
allsportstucson.com
Cameron Hackworth leads Sabino to continued dominance of rival Sahuaro with 41-20 win
The play of Sabino junior quarterback Cameron Hackworth on Friday night against rival Sahuaro summarized the situation for one of the best at his position in the state and the series between the Eastside schools. Hackworth is a dual-threat quarterback who should increasingly garner interest from higher-level colleges, passing for...
SARA and ADOT rescue 4 dehydrated hikers
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued four hikers.
allsportstucson.com
Mica Mountain falls to Bradshaw Mountain 41-14
The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts (1-1) in their first full varsity season under head coach Pat Nugent were overpowered Friday night by a bigger, more experienced Bob Young-led Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain Bears team (1-0). Coming off a 28-0 win over Ironwood Ridge last week, Mica Mountain knew this week’s contest...
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Eliminating the Reid Park Annex Baseball Fields is a very, very bad idea
This is the 28th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. Sometime Monday morning, while most in...
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
allsportstucson.com
Malachi Eafon and defense carry Cholla to victory at Sahuarita
Senior running back Malachi Eafon and hard-nosed defense helped Cholla squeak out a 14-11 victory against Sahuarita on Friday night. “He’s the heart of the squad,” said Cholla head coach Virgil Henderson. “When Malachi is down and not upbeat, the team is the same way, but when he’s on fire, he gets them all going, and the team just follows him.”
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
