Darrell Eddy
Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
David Angel Mendez
David Angel Mendez, 33, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 25, 1988, a son of Richard D. Mendez of Mt. Clare and the late Lisa McClung Mendez. In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother Janet...
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU takes on Kansas Saturday at 6 p.m. in its first evening home game in four years. Kansas enters the contest 1-0 after a big win in week one while WVU looks to bounce back from an opening loss against Pitt. Week 1 recap and offensive...
5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 3 of high school football! 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett share highlights from around the region:
WVU falls to Kansas 55-42
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the Big 12 season with Kansas on Saturday in the team’s first evening game in four years. West Virginia scored early on a bomb from JT Daniels. Sam James scored on a 59-yard touchdown reception, running 30 yards after the catch.
Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry. The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend. The Harrison County Elks Lodge...
Big Daddy Guns not coming to ‘The Deck’ in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big Daddy Guns will no longer be coming to “The Deck” on University Avenue in Morgantown, officials said. Logan Williams, Associate Corporate Council for Hardy World LLC., said the lease agreement has been terminated. [Starbucks] never terminated the lease or anything with us throughout...
Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bats for Kids visited Windmill Park in Fairmont. Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children. The money helps the children get new luggage for when they are placed into a new foster home. Many kids who travel from and to foster homes carry their...
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 11, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today turned out to be not so bad in terms of rain, at least for the lowlands. Showers have pretty much been confined to the higher elevations throughout today, allowing the lowlands to reach into the low 80s. Tonight, scattered rain showers will likely enter into the lowlands to join the mountains in rainy conditions. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder interspersed. This will be the case all the way through Monday evening. These scattered showers are a result of a cold front approaching from the west, so after the front crosses Monday evening, showers will taper off and skies will clear through Tuesday morning. With cooler NWerly flow behind the front aided by clearing skies, low temperatures Tuesday morning will be below average in the low to mid-50s, so a light jacket might be warranted. Through the remainder of the week, skies will stay mostly sunny, courtesy of dominating high pressure. Temperatures will steadily increase through next weekend, so Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a taste of autumn before we get back to the 80s at the end of the week.
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
