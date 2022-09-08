Read full article on original website
JRNI Names Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- JRNI, the leader in Enterprise Customer Engagement Solutions across the entire customer engagement lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005683/en/ Introducing Manish Barmecha, SVP of Product, JRNI (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple 'Far Out' Predictions With Tech Expert Stephanie Humphrey
Predicting what the big announcements will be for Apple's 'Far Out' event with technology and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey. Watch!
Goldman Sachs is reportedly bracing for layoffs that will impact employees companywide
The bank usually cuts between one to five percent of workers each year, but halted layoffs during the pandemic.
Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop
Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
Honor X40 is set to launch alongside a 14-inch laptop later in September 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Laptop Smartphone Tablet. The Honor X40 is officially on the way as a higher-end counterpart for the existing X40i, and as such is now thought to launch with an equally premium sibling of that smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In terms of more...
Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch
Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
Apple A16 Bionic flexes its multi-core muscles in newest Geekbench run
The Apple A16 Bionic's first Geekbench run was a bit of a disaster, especially in the multi-core test, where it performed worse than its predecessor, the A15 Bionic. While it still blows every Qualcomm/MediaTek/Exynos chipset out of the water, it cast doubt on Apple's lofty claims about its performance. Now, the SoC has redeemed itself with its second Geekbench appearance.
New Sony Xperia compact smartphone based on the Xperia Ace IV could be heading for a global launch
Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.
New Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models could launch after the RTX 40 release
Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.
Google Pixel Fold: New prototype appears in Android 13 code with premium camera hardware
It appears that Google's development of the first Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad has taken another twist. Previously, there has been evidence to suggest that the company had developed 'Passport', the development of which is thought to have been stopped in favour of 'Pipit'. Based on new code findings by Kuba Wojciechowski, Google may have now replaced 'Pipit' with 'Felix', a hitherto unknown codename.
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode
Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
Early Intel Core i9-13900K sample allegedly overclocked to 8.0 GHz
It is no secret that Intel's high-end CPUs overclock better than anything else AMD has to offer. Intrepid overclocker Splave pushed the Core i9-12900KS to a jaw-dropping 7.8 GHz. Its successor, the Core i9-13900K is poised to carry on Intel's legacy, according to a new report from Wccftech. An unnamed overclocker supposedly pushed the Raptor Lake silicon to 8.0 GHz.
Apple Watch Ultra first-party repair can cost over 60% of its original retail price
Apple has presented its inaugural Watch Ultra as a device made so well of such high-end materials that it can stand up to any amount of demanding, practically pro-athlete or explorer use. Nevertheless, it now has an official schedule of repair costs on its website, which show that its restoration can cost a pretty penny - unless you get an AppleCare+ plan for it, of course.
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
Garmin mocks the Apple Watch Ultra and promotes its Enduro 2: "We measure battery life in months. Not hours."
The market leader in the premium smartwatch segment takes a dig at the supposedly subpar battery life of the new Apple Watch Ultra by advertising its latest Garmin Enduro 2 flagship smartwatch, which sports a remarkable battery life of up to 550 days in power-saving mode. With the new Apple...
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ join the S23 Ultra in uninspiring dimensions and display specifications leak
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be very much like the Galaxy S22 series in terms of dimensions and display specifications according to a well-known leaker. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s alleged measurements have already been shared, and it appears the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also be similarly uninspiring in this area, at least.
