ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

8 CO district attorneys release years of data in push for judicial transparency

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpdAW_0hnK02uV00

Eight Colorado district attorneys release years of data in push for judicial transparency 02:24

In what is being described as the nation's largest prosecutor transparency program, eight Colorado district attorneys have agreed to release significant amounts of data that could help their respective communities better understand how their judicial system reflects their communities.

Thanks to a grant from Microsoft the "Prosecutor Performer Indicator," or PPI, launched for eight of Colorado's 22 district attorneys' offices on Thursday. The PPI not only collected and categorized data from the eight participating offices, but also helped expose where the judicial system is succeeding and failing when it comes to disproportionalities and more.

"District Attorney's offices have not historically not shared data with the community and have not collected data themselves," said 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. "We wanted to see what our data looked like."

McLaughlin, the district attorney for Larimer and Jackson counties, invited CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas for an advanced look at the database system for his jurisdiction before it was launched online.

McLaughlin said he was among the first of the district attorneys to volunteer for the database system because he campaigned for his position under the understanding that there were inequities in the judicial system, but he needed help better understanding where those inequities were and where they were rooted.

"(The PPI) is a nation-leading effort in being transparent with our community with what goes on behind the often-opaque doors of the criminal justice system," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin, and the seven other district attorneys, spent nearly a year working on the first phase of this project. They not only had to discuss what data they felt was important to compile and release, but also had to determine what their definitions of certain pools of data included to make sure each office was contributing similar statistics.

When it comes to Larimer and Jackson counties nearly 50 different metrics are now being shared with the public, with hope that more will be released in the coming years.

"Different ones will be relevant to different people," McLaughlin said.

For example, you can compare felony incarceration rates between races, or compare the county's ethnicity demographics to the extent of sentencing for each respective ethnicity.

"In certain areas there are disproportionalities, unfortunately. Now we know what the scope of those problems are, and now we are set to mitigate those," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the data also helped his team find places where they were lagging, yet never realized until the database was compiled and released. One of those areas of concern came with how long defendants were in the judicial system before either being cleared or sentenced.

"The data showed that cases have taken longer to resolve, dating all the way back TO 2017. So, it wasn't just a COVID problem, it started 6 years ago," McLaughlin said. "We are trying to figure out how to address that to better use taxpayer dollars. We can get justice for victims quicker, we can hold defendants accountable quicker."

However, the data has also highlighted where McLaughlin's office is succeeding.

"For instance we are offering differed judgements to Black, white and Hispanic defendants at identical rates," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said he hoped the other 16 district attorneys not-yet participating in the PPI program would see the benefits of doing so, and would soon join the movement in an effort to make Colorado a leading force when it comes to this level of transparency.

"Really using data to drive decision making in the criminal justice system is going to benefit every agency, and therefore benefit the community and community safety," McLaughlin said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced."The framers of the compact — and water leaders since then...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed

The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado political discussion: A look at a new ad from Sen. Michael Bennet

This week CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd was joined by political analysts Republican Dick Wadhams and Democrat Mike Dino to discuss several topics, including the U.S. Senate race in Colorado -- Michael Bennet (D) vs. Joe O'Dea (R). The following is a word-for-word transcript of that conversation. Shaun Boyd: A reputable new poll shows Colorado's U.S. Senate race is now neck and neck. As the race tightens, incumbent Sen. Michael Bennett is out with a new ad that bashes the energy industry specifically and corporations in general, suggesting they're to blame for the high cost of living. Which...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Colorado recall effort OK'd for state senator who quit GOP

Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election.Colorado's secretary of state's office said it had approved a recall petition targeting state Sen. Kevin Priola, whose term representing a suburban Denver district ends in 2025. Petitioners have until Nov. 8 to collect enough signatures to force an eventual recall vote.Priola infuriated Republicans when he announced his party switch in August, saying he was horrified by the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Efforts underway to increase Latino voter participation in 8th Congressional District

Colorado's 8th Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts for a U.S. House seat. The Latino Coalition of Weld County is calling on community members to help get more neighbors to the polls in November. The Latino Coalition of Weld County met with volunteers in Greeley for a session on voter registration training. The hope is to increase turnout in the district's Latino community with a Voter Registration Drive. "We want to make sure that people are registered to vote and that we get it to the Secretary of State safely and timely. There's going...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Toss Box presents trash dumping solution for mountain communities

A new invention could make tossing out the trash more compact in Colorado's high country.It is called Toss Box, and it is basically a self-serve trash compactor."This is brand new. You wont find this anywhere else in the country," explained Matt Donovan, Toss Box creator. He says, after years in the garbage collecting business up in the Vail Valley, he noticed a big problem."Here in the mountain towns, you have a big population that heads down to the Front Range or travels on off days, and so they are looking for a way to get rid of their trash seven...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Food Bank of the Rockies gets a boost from Day of Service volunteers

The inside of Food Bank of the Rockies was buzzing with volunteers assembling and filling boxes with food Saturday morning, all in an effort to help our communities thrive. Xcel Energy Day of Service is a commitment of thousands of hours of work across Colorado.  Day of Service projects entail a little bit of everything, from cleaning up local parks to packing the food boxes. They feed about 25,000 people. "It's just about giving back, and being part of the community," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President. "It started with a small group of employees that...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Judicial District#Sentencing#Judicial System#Politics State#Cbs News
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times. Supply chain issues and inflation continue to impact the market. This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'I Was Teary Eyed': Remembering the Queen in Colorado

From 1952 until 2022 Elizabeth reigned. Across the world, she was recognized and revered. She remained for 15 Prime Ministers and greeted 13 American Presidents. "In this world today it's very promising to know you can be that strong of a woman," said a woman who toasted the Queen at Pint's Pub in Denver. "For me, it's a sense of history. I haven't known any other monarch. She's always been there," said Jessica Avery, Colorado President of the Daughters of the British Empire. "She always represented our country in a very dignified way." Avery said she always thought of all the Prime...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. The dinosaur was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. The fossil could sell for close to $500,000. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet and measures nearly 10 feet long. Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man lost in Colorado wilderness almost gets left behind by rescue helicopter

A crew called 911 for help Wednesday morning after someone from a hunting party didn't come back to camp Tuesday night somewhere between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake.Flight for Life made a quick scouting mission but wasn't able to find the man. They loaded up a hiker and called for a Blackhawk helicopter filled with seven other hiking search and rescue members from Summit Rescue Group, as well as sending a few crew members on the trail to search for the lost man. According to rescue crews, the hunters were off trail in swampy dense foliage; so, the ground search...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Kennedy Cook

Kennedy Cook has lived in the Midwest all her life but is thrilled to be joining the morning news crew with CBS Colorado. Before joining the CBS News Colorado Morning team Kennedy reported and anchored in the Quad Cities. She did extensive coverage on school district changes, crime and feature stories. Kennedy loves highlighting different trailblazers in the community. Kennedy got her start in broadcast news at her alma mater the University of Iowa. There she covered Hawkeye sports, student government and multicultural news on campus. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver

After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Get ready for a taste of fall this weekend, coolest east of the Continental Divide

We'll see a wide range of temperatures across Colorado today with hot weather once again in the west and a taste of fall in the east. Locations along and east of the Front Range will be anywhere from 25 to 35 degrees cooler today as compared to yesterday. It will still be hot in the west with a lot of 90s, but cooler air will arrive by tomorrow.Areas of light rain or drizzle are expected along and east of the foothills by Friday evening. We could even see a few thundershowers on the plains. The low clouds and moisture will linger...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy