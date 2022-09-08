RISON - Mayor Charles Roberts addressed the Rison City Council during its monthly meeting Tuesday evening, reminding them of the urgency of completing requirements of a water-related act passed by the state last year. Act 605 of 2021 tasked retail water providers with responsibilities in managing and operating their water systems, with some exceptions. The Rison City Council serves in that capacity for the Rison Water Department. According to Roberts, council members are required to complete eight hours of water training courses before July 1, 2025. Members of the council who have served more than 10 years are exempt from the training. Though the deadline is almost three years away, Roberts urged the council to complete the training as soon as possible. He said doing so would strengthen the city’s chances at receiving grants and funding for water-related projects. “If not completed by 2025, we could be penalized,” Roberts said, but stressed grant opportu‐nities could be denied now…

