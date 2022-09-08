Read full article on original website
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
Invasive bug that threatens elm trees found in 2 NC counties, researchers say
NORTH CAROLINA — An invasive insect has been spotted in two different North Carolina counties, researchers say. According to researchers at North Carolina State University, the elm zigzag sawfly was found in Surry and Stokes counties last month. It’s the first time the bugs have been found in the state, they said.
highpointnc.gov
Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation
From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
After 3 weeks in hotels, more than 100 NC A&T State freshmen will finally move onto campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus. The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and […]
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
Who's hiring and how to land the job: Ask the experts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now in Guilford County, there are at least 3,800 open jobs. From the food industry to management to sales, everyone is hiring. Experts from Guilford Works and Graham Personnel Services stopped by to answer your questions about jobs and getting hired. You can always find...
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
I-85/40 crash shuts down interstate in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 South/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132. near Exit 132 for Mt Hope Church Road. The closure began at 9:52 a.m. and lasted until 10:46 p.m. In light of […]
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue sold
The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.
