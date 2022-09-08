ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
HIGH POINT, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Education
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
highpointnc.gov

Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation

From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Grades#School Library#High School#School Systems#School Board#K12#Dpi
WRAL News

Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WENDELL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMY NEWS2

Who's hiring and how to land the job: Ask the experts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now in Guilford County, there are at least 3,800 open jobs. From the food industry to management to sales, everyone is hiring. Experts from Guilford Works and Graham Personnel Services stopped by to answer your questions about jobs and getting hired. You can always find...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down interstate in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 South/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132. near Exit 132 for Mt Hope Church Road. The closure began at 9:52 a.m. and lasted until 10:46 p.m. In light of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue sold

The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy