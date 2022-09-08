ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year

MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
MACON, GA
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, the Big House Foundation's demolition was valid

MACON, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Vineville neighbors showed up in droves to a planning and zoning meeting to dispute the possible demolition of a house some feel is historic. Some say it's the home of the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited school. Others in the neighborhood just worry the Big House Foundation's footprint in the community has grown a bit too much. They worry about swirling rumors surrounding an amphitheater that would be built in the house's place, but the foundation says it would be a garden.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otis Redding
41nbc.com

Bar and Grill security guard shot and killed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon, who was shot while working as security for the Rodeo Bar and Grill was pronounced deceased Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 04:00 a.m after there was an altercation inside the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Multiple people were involved...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Adult and teen shot after altercation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Beer#Music Education#Soul#Rock Roll#Food Drink#Beverages#Ga Piedmont Brewery
13WMAZ

Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit

PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sportsmic.com

Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins

Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
VALDOSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound

MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy