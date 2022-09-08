Read full article on original website
Related
Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year
MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a Warner Robins tradition on the first Saturday in December. Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time, he's headed back to Watson Boulevard. "Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said. For...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VERIFY: Yes, the Big House Foundation's demolition was valid
MACON, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Vineville neighbors showed up in droves to a planning and zoning meeting to dispute the possible demolition of a house some feel is historic. Some say it's the home of the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited school. Others in the neighborhood just worry the Big House Foundation's footprint in the community has grown a bit too much. They worry about swirling rumors surrounding an amphitheater that would be built in the house's place, but the foundation says it would be a garden.
Jones County senior living village residents tired of poor upkeep and management
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Many people living at a senior village in Jones County are tired of the poor upkeep and management. They say they have no one to turn to for help. Residents at Water Tower Park Senior Village say they're fed up with management and they're demanding answers.
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
RELATED PEOPLE
41nbc.com
Bar and Grill security guard shot and killed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon, who was shot while working as security for the Rodeo Bar and Grill was pronounced deceased Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 04:00 a.m after there was an altercation inside the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Multiple people were involved...
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community
DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit
PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sportsmic.com
Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins
Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
A fuel spill blocked lanes of I-75 South in Peach County on Thursday
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 South between two tractor trailers caused a diesel fuel spill near Peach County on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 142 at SR 96. There is no information on if anyone was injured...
County leaders respond to Macon-Bibb hitting 50 homicides in 2022
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has officially hit 50 homicides so far in 2022 with 3 gun violence victims dying within 24 hours Sunday. This comes as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 7 separate shootings just this weekend that injured 8 people. Bibb...
Comments / 0