justia.com
Q: My doorman/management has misplaced my spare key. I don’t feel safe. Can I force my landlord to replace the locks?
Am a tenant in Jersey city. My apartments spare key is kept with the doorman. I got locked out today and requested the spare key. The doorman showed me that the key was missing from the spare key cabinet. The super let me in but I believe the landlord may have taken the key. I don’t feel safe anymore. The landlord has entered the apartment on one previous occasion without my permission and when I expressly told them not to enter.
5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
Woman who accused NYPD cops of rape to receive $125K in NYC settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old woman who accused a pair of former NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will receive $125,000 in a settlement with New York City, the Daily News reported. The federal lawsuit filed against the city and the ex-officers, Eddie Martins...
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
New York City man hired hitman to kill key witness in assault trial
New York, NY- A New York City man has been indicted by a Queens grand...
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report
A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin. Lawyers for the woman, named as Anna Doe in court documents, and lawyers for...
NBC New York
New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior...
Data shows New York is violating a new law banning solitary confinement
The inside of a solitary confinement cell on Rikers Island in 2017. The practice is widely considered a form of torture. [ more › ]
nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
New controversial legislation will mandate smaller class sizes in NYC public schools, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul this past week signed controversial legislation to limit class sizes in New York City public schools after reaching a deal with Mayor Eric Adams and state lawmakers, according to a recent report. The governor agreed to delay the law from fully taking effect...
arizonasuntimes.com
Project Veritas Exposes New York City K-4 Assistant Principal: Candidates Who Don’t Answer ‘Diversity’ Question Right ‘Automatic Not Hire’
An assistant principal of Neighborhood Charter Schools in Harlem with the New York City Department of Education revealed in a Project Veritas (PV) undercover video that he asks a “very specific” question of prospective hires in the area of “Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI),” and “if people don’t answer that question right, they are an automatic Not Hire.”
New York City Woman Charged with Securities Fraud
NEW YORK, NY – the Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a New...
Ex-LI corrections officer pleas guilty to posing as cop to pull women over and prey on them
A New York State corrections officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to impersonating a police officer and pulling over women to prey on them, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
2 sentenced in Brooklyn money laundering scam tied to $5M car sale scam
Two people were sentenced for conspiring to conduct bank fraud linked to a Brooklyn-based money-laundering scheme centered on an online car scam that dupped dozens of unsuspecting buyers of at least $5.3 million, prosecutors said Wednesday.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn shelter cop suspended for caught-on-video punch of asylum seeker
A cop at one of the city’s most notorious homeless shelters has been suspended after getting caught on video slugging a Venezuelan asylum seeker, officials said. Meiver Martinez, 21, was in the Bedford-Atlantic Armory shelter around 6 a.m. Wednesday when he got into a spat with the city Department of […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC
A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in NYC Friday.
