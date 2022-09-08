A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO