ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Tems For New Tommy Jeans Campaign

By Martin Berrios
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNUUj_0hnJe37U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4FJF_0hnJe37U00

Source: Tommy Hilfiger / TOMMY HILFIGER


T ommy Hilfiger continues to prove he is for the culture. Tommy Jeans is launching a new advertising campaign with emerging musician Tems.

As per Hypebeast , the American fashion brand has once again tapped in with the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer for their newest project. Tems, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, is the star of the advertising campaign for their fall-winter collection. She is joined by Lady Donli, Dami Oniru, and the skating collective Wafflesncream.

Tems said about this partnership, “Being a part of this campaign feels exciting, especially since more people will be introduced to Lagos and the alternative scenes and communities that are thriving there. Not only do these communities invite you to strive for greatness, to go harder and to push further — but it helps evolve you as a creative, which in turn has played a key factor in me becoming the artist that I am today.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

The original Tommy Collection, which was motivated by the blending of Hip-Hop, skate, and prep culture in the 1990s, is highlighted in the campaign. The collection for men, women, and people of all genders incorporates recognizable silhouettes into staples of modern streetwear. The Alaska puffer jacket, which has an oversized fit, detachable sleeves, and a monogram print, is a standout piece.

This Tommy Collection will only be offered at a pre-launch pop-up in the brand-new HBX store by Hype Beast in New York. From Tuesday through September 11th, the pop-up will be open and feature the Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans line as well as unique artwork by LAAMS. Along with being offered on Tommy.com and in a few select Tommy Jeans locations across the world, it will also be available at partners, including End Clothing, BSTN, and One Block Down.

Peep all the photos from the campaign below.

1. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7nbq_0hnJe37U00 Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

2. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iybn_0hnJe37U00
Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

3. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhrrm_0hnJe37U00 Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

4. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFbnp_0hnJe37U00
Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

5. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5dud_0hnJe37U00 Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

6. Tems For Tommy Hilfiger TOMMY JEANS FW22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDtEG_0hnJe37U00
Source:TOMMY HILFIGER

Tems For Tommy Hilfiger tommy hilfiger,tems

7.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Hilfiger
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy