Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
What Are the Best Appetite Suppressant Pills?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressant pills can help you achieve your fitness and weight loss goals by reducing food cravings, calorie intake, and burning stubborn fat. PhenQ is our top pick for the best appetite suppressant pills due to its all-around performance. It is suitable for people who want to lose weight and improve their overall well-being.
Medical Moment: Zinc to the rescue
Breathing is something most of us take for granted. But for some, just this simple task of taking air in and out gets harder as they age. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from something called IPF. There is no cure, but doctors are now one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close look yet, so we're...
