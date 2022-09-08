Read full article on original website
Driver flees scene in Aberdeen accident
A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.
Flash flood warning issued for Wake, Johnston counties and areas south
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid about 4 inches of rain Saturday — and up to 2 inches more possible — a flash flood warning was issued for areas of the Sandhills Saturday afternoon. Another flash flood warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. for northeastern Harnett, all of...
Paint Store Damaged By Crash
DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured. Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville...
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
Rockingham Speedway planning drive-thru Christmas light show
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway this weekend announced a month-long drive-thru Christmas light show planned for December. Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas will feature more than 300 twinkling displays along a three-mile Winter Wonderland route, according to the track’s website. The event runs Dec. 1-31 and on Fridays, Saturdays and...
Video shows thieves break in to get keys, steal 7 cars from Raleigh auto dealer lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership early Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said. The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars, according to Raleigh...
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
‘They knew they were never coming back’: Sept. 11 survivor from Chatham County recalls heroism during attacks
“That building shook so violently, the fire stairwell, a concrete bunker, shaking at angles it shouldn’t be shaking, the handrails breaking away from the walls," said one Chatham County man who survived the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
How kudzu ate the South and how the South can eat kudzu
Kudzu is a ubiquitous sight throughout the southeast, sprawling beside highways and blanketing trees, but why is the vine so common, and what effect does it have on the local ecosystem?. According to Mack Johnson of the NC State Extension, kudzu in Robeson County is “not as bad as I’ve...
600 people out of jobs this week as Marlboro County plant closes earlier than announced
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County this Friday, according to Mohawk Senior Communications Specialist Laura Smith. Oak River announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6. Several...
Obituary for Eldiweiss Formyduval Lockey of Aberdeen
Eldiweiss Formyduval Lockey, age 93 of Aberdeen, NC passed away at home on September 3, 2022. Eldiweiss was born in Whiteville, NC on January 13, 1929 to Alton Brooks Formyduval and Flora Jane Johnson. In 1958, she met Forrest Lockey in Lumberton. They were married in November, 1960, and went...
Obituary for Eva Mae Yeatts-Toney of Southern Pines
Eva Mae Yeatts-Toney of Southern Pines, NC died on Saturday, September 3rd at home with her family. Born October 19, 1933, in Altavista, VA in the home of her paternal grandfather, the late Robert Lee Yeatts. She was the daughter of the late Dana Harold Yeatts and Maude Edna Arthur-Yeatts of Altavista, VA. Eva was the third of eight brothers and sisters.
