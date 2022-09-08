ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver flees scene in Aberdeen accident

A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.
ABERDEEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Paint Store Damaged By Crash

DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
DUNN, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
State
Massachusetts State
Southern Pines, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured. Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase

Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cameron
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Csx#Heading South#Train Tracks#Accident#Southern Pines Fire#East New York Ave
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Robesonian

How kudzu ate the South and how the South can eat kudzu

Kudzu is a ubiquitous sight throughout the southeast, sprawling beside highways and blanketing trees, but why is the vine so common, and what effect does it have on the local ecosystem?. According to Mack Johnson of the NC State Extension, kudzu in Robeson County is “not as bad as I’ve...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Eldiweiss Formyduval Lockey of Aberdeen

Eldiweiss Formyduval Lockey, age 93 of Aberdeen, NC passed away at home on September 3, 2022. Eldiweiss was born in Whiteville, NC on January 13, 1929 to Alton Brooks Formyduval and Flora Jane Johnson. In 1958, she met Forrest Lockey in Lumberton. They were married in November, 1960, and went...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Eva Mae Yeatts-Toney of Southern Pines

Eva Mae Yeatts-Toney of Southern Pines, NC died on Saturday, September 3rd at home with her family. Born October 19, 1933, in Altavista, VA in the home of her paternal grandfather, the late Robert Lee Yeatts. She was the daughter of the late Dana Harold Yeatts and Maude Edna Arthur-Yeatts of Altavista, VA. Eva was the third of eight brothers and sisters.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy