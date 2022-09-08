Read full article on original website
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens
Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park
Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
Bham Now
Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville
Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
Bham Now
10 amazing destinations you need to visit this fall [BEACH GETAWAY GIVEAWAY]
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. From relaxing beach vacations to amazing shopping trips, there are so many places within driving distance of Birmingham to visit this fall. We’ve rounded up ten getaway destinations for everyone to enjoy.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
alabamawx.com
Strong Storm Pushing Through Southern Birmingham Metro
A strong thunderstorm has developed over southwestern Jefferson County in the vicinity of Ross Bridge. It will push northeastward over the next hour, affecting the southern half of Jefferson County, including Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia, and into Mountain Brook. Lightning has been impressive with the storm. It is also accompanied by...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
uab.edu
UAB students selected for prestigious Gilman International Scholarship and Freeman-ASIA award
Nine University of Alabama at Birmingham students have been selected for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. This is the largest cohort of recipients from UAB in a single application cycle. One additional student, Dallas Blackwell, has been selected for a Freeman Award for Study in Asia. “We are so...
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
WAFF
2022 WhistleStop Festival back this weekend
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail. Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail.
wbrc.com
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Trussville say they evacuated a Walmart after a threat was made to the store on September 10. Police say they received a call from an employee, stating that two black males in masks came into the store asking for a former employee. Authorities say the males threatened to shoot up the store as they walked further in.
wbrc.com
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home. This happened in the 1700 block of 33rd Street. Authorities say during the attempted robbery, there was an altercation between two people. Police say shots were fired, and one person suffered an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
