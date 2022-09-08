ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens

Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park

Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville

Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Daily South

The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm

The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
BESSEMER, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storm Pushing Through Southern Birmingham Metro

A strong thunderstorm has developed over southwestern Jefferson County in the vicinity of Ross Bridge. It will push northeastward over the next hour, affecting the southern half of Jefferson County, including Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia, and into Mountain Brook. Lightning has been impressive with the storm. It is also accompanied by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Trussville say they evacuated a Walmart after a threat was made to the store on September 10. Police say they received a call from an employee, stating that two black males in masks came into the store asking for a former employee. Authorities say the males threatened to shoot up the store as they walked further in.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home. This happened in the 1700 block of 33rd Street. Authorities say during the attempted robbery, there was an altercation between two people. Police say shots were fired, and one person suffered an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

